Disciplinary action taken for promoting gender equality

İlayda Sorku

The Bornova District National Education Directorate in İzmir imposed disciplinary sanctions on three teachers who addressed gender equality during lessons as part of International Women's Day celebrations on 8 March.

The disciplinary sanctions were announced in a letter signed by Mustafa İslamoğlu, the Bornova District National Education Director. The letter stated: “It has been established that you discussed topics related to ‘Gender Equality’ that are not included in the curriculum during the lessons you conducted on Monday, 10 March 2025. Therefore, it is recommended that you be given a disciplinary warning.

Accordingly, your defence and your past awards, penalties, and achievements have been evaluated as a whole, and you have been penalised with a “reprimand”. You may appeal the disciplinary penalty within 7 days of notification of the decision to the Provincial Disciplinary Board, and you may also apply to the administrative court within 60 days. I kindly request that you take the necessary measures to ensure that you act more carefully in your official duties in the future".

PART OF A REACTIONARY EDUCATION POLICY

Evren Nesil Dinçer Çalık, Women's Secretary of the İzmir 4th Branch of the Education Workers' Union (Eğitim Sen), one of the teachers who received the punishment, said, ‘In line with the decision taken by my union, I discussed the issue of gender equality in my class as part of the 8 March Women's Day activities. This is both a scientific and pedagogical necessity. Children in their puberty need to be educated on this issue.’

Drawing attention to the fact that this topic, which has been part of the curriculum for years, is now being used as a reason for punishment, Çalık said, “Gender equality is even included in the 12th Development Plan prepared by the Presidency. In this year declared as the Year of the Family, the system that prioritises the family over women is penalising women through their gender identity.”

Çalık concluded her remarks as follows: “This reprimand is part of and a result of regressive education policies. It demonstrates that it is seen as a consequence of a policy aimed at isolating women from social life and education, confining them to the domestic sphere, and treating them as servants rather than individuals.”

Note: This interview is translated from the original article titled Toplumsal cinsiyet eşitliğine kınama published in BirGün newspaper on June 13, 2025.