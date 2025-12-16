Disciplining people through hunger

Economy Service

Turkey has been in a deep and multidimensional economic crisis for nearly a decade. This crisis is no longer something that can be explained solely through figures, graphs or technical reports. Unemployment is rising, employment is shrinking, inflation is becoming entrenched, and the economy has been unable to escape a prolonged stagnation spiral for a long time. More importantly, this picture points to a system of managed and normalised impoverishment rather than a temporary crisis.

In official discourse, everything is ‘under control’. Inflation is ‘temporary’, unemployment is “stable”, and loss of income is defined as ‘sacrifice’. However, the situation on the streets is much harsher. The minimum wage is below the poverty line, and pensions are not enough to last a month, let alone a week. Young people cannot find jobs, and those who do find work have no security. The middle class is shrinking; poverty is no longer the exception but is becoming the social norm.

The government's response to this situation is striking. No structural measures are being taken to prevent the crisis; policies to improve production, employment and income distribution are not even on the agenda. On the contrary, the prevailing approach is one of mere observation, even using poverty as a tool of governance. Social aid is being used as a substitute for permanent solutions; citizens are being transformed from subjects demanding their rights into objects in need of assistance. It is precisely at this point that the expression ‘they discipline through hunger’ takes on meaning. Hunger is not merely a biological condition; it is a political and social mechanism of pressure. People who have no income, who are in debt, who are uncertain about tomorrow, cannot protest, cannot organise, cannot raise their voices. The struggle for survival takes precedence over democratic demands. People are forced to think about the next day, not their rights.

Today, millions of people in Turkey have been reduced to relying on dry bread. This is no coincidence; it is the result of choices made. Despite high inflation, the policy of low wages protects capital while crushing labour. The tax burden is unfairly placed on the shoulders of workers, while wealth and rent are made untouchable. The cost of the crisis is being paid not from the top down, but from the bottom up.

The loss of hope for the future is a natural consequence of this system. Young people want to leave the country, while those who remain are scaling back their dreams. The belief that ‘things will get better one day’ is giving way to silent acceptance. This is where the real danger lies: hunger gnaws not only at the stomach but also at hope. ‘Disciplining through hunger’ is not just about impoverishment; it is about depoliticising society, suppressing dissent and perpetuating inequality. This system is unsustainable. No stability built on hunger is real; every social problem that is suppressed prepares the ground for a greater rupture. What Turkey needs is a political and economic understanding that aims to eliminate poverty, not manage it.

POVERTY IS A POLITICAL CHOICE

Prof. Dr. Özgür Orhangazi: They have been implementing a strategy of suppressing wages to maintain savings for quite some time. Perhaps more importantly, the provision of basic needs such as housing, access to food, health and education by the public sector has long been abandoned. The issue is the transfer of all kinds of public services and rights to the markets, their privatisation. What is being done is first impoverishing people, then making them needy, and then keeping them within the system and tied to the government through social assistance distributed by the ruling party. We are not even going through a major economic crisis. The economy is growing, and companies' profitability remains high. After Greece entered into collapse, wages fell sharply. However, on the contrary, this is not natural in conditions where there is no economic crisis and capital accumulation continues. There is a very serious, clear and obvious political choice at stake.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Açlıkla terbiye ediyorlar, published in BirGün newspaper on December 16, 2025.