Disgrace at a glance

News Centre

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published its Education at a Glance 2025 Report. The report once again revealed the dire state of education in Turkey. Turkey fell below the OECD average in almost every indicator.

From public spending to the length of schooling, AKP’s Turkey has failed in education. Highlights from the OECD report are as follows:

• Across the OECD, on average, 12.9% of economically active young adults (aged 25-34) without an upper secondary diploma are unemployed, compared to 6.9% of those with an upper secondary or post-secondary qualification. The average unemployment rate for upper secondary educated young adults in the OECD is 4.9%. In Turkey, 11.2% of young adults without an upper secondary diploma and 10.6% of those with a university degree are unemployed.

• In Turkey, 3% of individuals aged 25-34 hold a master’s degree or an equivalent diploma. This is 13 points below the OECD average of 16%.

• In Turkey, from primary to post-secondary education, 3,374 US dollars is spent per student. This places Turkey at the very bottom.

• In Turkey, investment in education from primary to tertiary levels amounts to 3.4% of GDP. The OECD average is 4.7%.

• At pre-primary level in Turkey, public spending increased by 31% between 2015 and 2022. This increase was largely due to a 67.3% rise in the number of enrolled children. As a result, public spending per child decreased by 21.7% since 2015, compared to an average increase of 24% across the OECD.

• In Turkey, pupils receive 720 hours of compulsory education per year at primary level and 843 hours at secondary level. This is below the OECD averages of 804 hours for primary and 909 hours for secondary education.

Source: Bir bakışta rezalet