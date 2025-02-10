DİSK-AR Data Show That Unemployment Rates in Turkey Are at Pandemic Levels!

TURKSTAT's December 2024 Household Labour Force Survey results were published on 10 February 2025. The seasonally adjusted narrow-defined unemployment rate was calculated as 8.5 percent and the seasonally adjusted broad-defined unemployment rate (idle labour force) was calculated as 28.2 percent.

According to TurkStat, the number of narrow-defined unemployed (seasonally adjusted) persons aged 15 and over in Turkey was 3 million 26 thousand in December 2024.

"BROAD-DEFINED UNEMPLOYMENT RETURNS TO PANDEMIC LEVELS"

The gap between broad-defined and narrow-defined unemployment is widening. Broad-defined unemployment has returned to the intense levels seen during the pandemic. The broad-defined unemployment rate has reached its highest level since January 2021. While the unemployment rate stood at 29% in January 2021, it climbed to 28.2% in November and December 2024, approaching the levels observed during the pandemic.

According to the data published by TURKSTAT, the increase in broad-defined unemployment (idle labour force) continued in December 2024. The number of broad-defined unemployed increased by 1 million 782 thousand people in the last one year. The reason for the increase in the number of broad-defined unemployed is the increase in the number of potential labour force, which includes time-dependent underemployment and hopeless unemployed, those who are not looking for a job but are ready to work, and those who are looking for a job but cannot start working immediately.

"THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WOMEN'S UNEMPLOYMENT AND MEN'S UNEMPLOYMENT IS 14.4 POINTS"

In all four types of unemployment announced by TURKSTAT, female unemployment is significantly higher than male unemployment. In December 2024, the seasonally adjusted narrow-defined unemployment rate was 6.9 percent for men and 11.4 percent for women. Broad-defined unemployment (idle labour force) was calculated as 22.8 percent for men and 37.2 percent for women. The difference between broad-defined female unemployment and broad-defined male unemployment is 14.4 points.

The report also stated that time-related underemployment continued to rise. The number of potential labour force increased by 977 thousand people in the last one year from 3.9 million to 4.9 million. According to seasonally adjusted data from December 2024, the highest unemployment category was broad-defined female unemployment, reaching 37.2 percent. Additionally, the gap between narrow-defined and broad-defined unemployment was 19.7 points.

