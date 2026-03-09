Disproportionate workload in the justice system: 1 prosecutor for every 1,373 cases!

Mustafa Bildircin

Due to rising crime rates and measures to suppress social opposition in Turkey, the judicial system has become virtually paralysed.

Justice Ministry data for 2025 also revealed the burden placed on the justice system. In 2025, with the public prosecutor's offices and courthouses overflowing with files, the burden on judges and prosecutors reached record levels.

The Ministry's performance indicators for 2025 have been announced. The burden on the justice system was also revealed by the number of files per judge and prosecutor. The number of cases per judge reached 767 in 2025. It was stated that the number of cases per prosecutor in 2025 was 1,373.

The length of time taken to hear criminal, civil and administrative cases also reflected the heavy burden on the judiciary. The average time taken to hear criminal cases was recorded as 248 days. A similar picture was seen in the duration of civil and administrative cases.

According to the Ministry's data for 2025, civil cases were heard in an average of 243 days, while administrative cases were heard in an average of 172 days. The report on the Ministry of Justice's activities in 2025 also included noteworthy findings in the ‘Weaknesses’ section. The report stated that the workload of the judiciary was excessive, listing the following observations: ‘Inadequate personal rights of justice personnel, the number of judges, prosecutors and staff not yet proportional to the workload’ and ‘Contraction in budgetary resources’.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Adalette orantısız yük: 1 savcı 1.373 dosya!, published in BirGün newspaper on March 9, 2026.