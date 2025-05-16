Diyanet devours public funds

Mustafa Bildiricin

Starting 2025 with a budget of 130.1 billion TL, the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) spent over 40 billion TL in just the first four months of the year. Covering January, February, March, and April, the Directorate’s total expenditure over 120 days reached 42 billion 483 million 961 thousand TL surpassing the budgets of many ministries.

Diyanet, which draws criticism almost every year for its multibillion-lira spending, has maintained its pattern of excessive expenditure in 2025.

According to financial data revealing public sector spending, the Directorate used 13 billion 430 million 10 thousand TL in January 2025. In February, this figure was 9 billion 450 million 731 thousand TL. The spending spree continued in March, reaching 9 billion 659 million 779 thousand TL. In April, despite the deepening economic crisis in Turkey, Diyanet’s spending rose to 9 billion 943 million 341 thousand TL.

Altogether, the Directorate spent 42.48 billion TL in 120 days.

OUTPACING THE INDUSTRY MINISTRY

With this massive expenditure, Diyanet outspent 27 of 41 public institutions in the January–April 2025 period. Some of the ministries that spent less than the Directorate during this period include:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 9.5 billion TL

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources: 12.3 billion TL

Ministry of Trade: 13.2 billion TL

Ministry of Industry and Technology: 22.7 billion TL

Ministry of Culture and Tourism: 14.3 billion TL

2.1 BILLION TL FOR THE DIRECTORATE OF COMMUNICATIONS

The Directorate of Communications, often labelled the “propaganda directorate” by the public, also consumed hundreds of millions in funds. Its total expenditure during January–April 2024 was reported as 2 billion 190 million 745 thousand TL.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Diyanet'ten 120 günde rekor harcama: Günde 354 milyon TL, published in BirGün newspaper on May 16, 2025.