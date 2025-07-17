Diyanet sets spending record: 345.9 million TL per day!

Mustafa Bildircin

The total expenditure of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, which began 2025 with a budget of 130.1 billion TL, was calculated for the January-June 2025 period. The Presidency's expenditure in the first half of 2025 exceeded 60 billion TL.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs' tradition of excessive spending continued unabated in the first half of 2025. Spending billions of lira almost every month, the Presidency's total expenditure for the January-June 2025 period surpassed that of many ministries.

THE PRESIDENCY THAT EATS UP MONEY

According to financial data revealing the expenditures of public institutions, the Presidency of Religious Affairs used 13 billion 430 million 10 thousand TL in January 2025 and consumed 9 billion 450 million 731 thousand TL in February 2025. The Presidency continued its tradition of spending billions of lira in March and April as well.

The Presidency's expenditure for March was recorded as 9 billion 659 million 779 thousand TL. In April, as the economic crisis in Turkey deepened, the Presidency spent 9 billion 943 million 341 thousand TL.

It was stated that the Directorate of Religious Affairs used 9 billion 826 million 369 thousand TL in May. It was reported that the Presidency's expenditure in June was 9 billion 966 million 96 thousand TL. The total expenditure of the Presidency in the first half of 2025 reached 62 billion 276 million 327 thousand TL.

INDUSTRY MINISTRY LAGS BEHIND

The Presidency of Religious Affairs, with its expenditure of 62.2 billion TL in the January-June 2025 period, surpassed the expenditure of 27 out of 41 public institutions.

Some public institutions that spent less than the Presidency of Religious Affairs between January and June 2025 are listed below:

• Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 14.8 billion TL

• Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources: 15.2 billion TL

• Ministry of Trade: 24.9 billion TL

• Ministry of Industry and Technology: 47.2 billion TL

• Ministry of Culture and Tourism: 23 billion TL

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Diyanet’ten harcama rekoru: Günde 345,9 milyon TL!, published in BirGün newspaper on July 17, 2025.