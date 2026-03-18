Do as we say to maintain legitimacy

Politics Service

The Palace administration, seeking the legitimacy it has lost domestically in the U.S., is attempting to turn the war in the region into an opportunity. The government, content with merely paying lip service to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, is playing the role assigned to it in the imperialist redrawing of the Middle East. While the jihadist al-Shara administration, which came to power in Syria with U.S. support, is being backed, statements regarding attacks on Iran remain mere rhetoric. The privileges granted to Trump and the U.S. during President Erdoğan’s visit to the White House, along with U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Barrack’s words, “We will grant legitimacy to those who deserve it,” remain etched in memory. The ruling party, seeking to prolong the regime’s lifespan and seat Erdoğan in the presidential chair once again, is leaning on the U.S. and Trump. The U.S. and Western powers are sending the message, “Do as we say, and we won’t interfere in your internal affairs,” on many critical issues.

THEY ARE NO LONGER HIDING IT

Some analyses in the Western media regarding this issue also corroborate this claim. The UK-based magazine The Economist published an analysis emphasizing that Erdoğan has used Turkey’s geopolitical position to ensure that Western allies turn a blind eye to the democratic regression in the country and the Ekrem İmamoğlu case.

The magazine noted that President Erdoğan has transformed Turkey’s geopolitical weight into a protective shield in the eyes of the West, thereby limiting international criticism regarding issues such as the democratic regression in the country and the Ekrem İmamoğlu case. The magazine emphasized that the West’s growing need for Turkey has led to domestic developments being given less priority.

Meanwhile, as the US and Israel continued their attacks on Iran, Erdoğan signed a decision allowing weapons, ammunition, and explosives to transit through Turkey. According to the decision, “the transit of military equipment and supplies, weapons, ammunition, and their spare parts, as well as military explosives and related technologies, through the Turkish customs territory, and their re-export under the scope of transit trade” was authorized.

EVERYTHING FOR POWER

Noting that the close relationship between Erdoğan and Donald Trump has also borne fruit, The Economist reported that the U.S. government reached an agreement with Halkbank on March 9, allowing the bank to avoid billions of dollars in fines with only a very light sanction. Additionally, it was claimed that Trump shelved his plan to launch an armed Kurdish uprising within Iran under pressure from Turkey. The magazine commented that as Erdoğan’s indispensability to the West increases, the time his main rival, İmamoğlu, will spend behind bars will also lengthen.

Sharing his views on the matter with BirGün, CHP Istanbul Deputy and Deputy Party Leader Yunus Emre criticized the government’s foreign policy moves, emphasizing that regional crises are being exploited not to serve Turkey’s interests but to protect Erdoğan’s rule and intensify political pressure. “The ruling party does not act with national interests and regional peace as priorities when addressing Turkey’s foreign policy and security issues. Instead, it adopts the approach of asking, ‘How can this issue be used to keep Erdoğan in power?’ Emre made the following assessment: “Critical events such as the Iran conflict, the Ukraine-Russia war, and developments in Syria are viewed as windows of opportunity to sustain Erdoğan’s rule. Particularly in the international press, these crises are assessed as serving to allow Erdoğan to play the ‘indispensability’ card and keep his domestic political rivals under pressure.

This situation has turned into a mutually beneficial relationship. On one side, a government seeking to protect its power; on the other, foreign powers seeking to exploit this ‘weakness’ for their own interests. Aware of this vulnerability, the U.S. and Israel view Erdoğan as a useful tool in the war against Iran. In an environment where democratic methods are being bypassed to stay in power amid dwindling public support, and where opponents are being targeted for elimination through the judiciary, compromising on Turkey’s interests is quite normal.

I foresee that the structure that established the current “presidential system” will not demonstrate a democratic transformation on its own, but rather will seek to intensify the crackdown. As the CHP, we will continue to carry on this struggle to the very end."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İstediğimizi yap meşruiyeti kap, published in BirGün newspaper on March 18, 2026.