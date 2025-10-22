Do the different responses stem from separate accounts?

Mehmet Emin Kurnaz

The victory of Tufan Erhürman, leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), in the Northern Cyprus elections opened a new chapter on the island, while the defeat of Ersin Tatar, for whom the ruling bloc had mobilised all its resources, led to different reactions within the People's Alliance. MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli argued immediately after the results were announced that the election results could not be accepted. Bahçeli said that the TRNC Parliament should convene to declare the elections invalid and take a decision to join Turkey.

President Erdoğan, on the other hand, congratulated Erhürman. Moreover, it was noteworthy that no one from the AKP camp objected to the results. Bahçeli also targeted the Northern Cyprus election at his party's group meeting yesterday. Bahçeli, who did not find the turnout in the presidential election sufficient, once again said that Northern Cyprus should join Turkey. Bahçeli went on to say, ‘After 81 Düzce, 82 becoming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has now become a matter of life and death.’

So why did Bahçeli, Erdoğan's partner, react so harshly while Erdoğan congratulated the newly elected President? Although it is not yet possible to give very clear answers to this question, which undoubtedly has more than one answer, some critical questions can be put on the table for now.

• IS IT SIMPLY A NATIONALIST REFLEX?

On the one hand, Bahçeli stated, ‘We understand and explain that the Turkish nation has distinguished itself with its sovereignty, dignity, nobility and justice since 1571, and we are proud of this,’ while on the other hand, he continued his nationalist rhetoric by referring to the Misak-ı Milli (National Pact). However, looking at developments stretching from the Middle East to the Eastern Mediterranean, it is highly probable that the issue is not merely a nationalist reflex.

• A BALANCING FACTOR FOR ERDOĞAN?

The government, experiencing a ‘legitimacy’ crisis at home, showed that it was trying to stay afloat with the poses struck with Trump at the White House and with concessions to the US. Although the result of the Northern Cyprus elections favoured his opponent, it should not be overlooked that this could be seen as an opportunity for Erdoğan to seek to advance relations with the European Union through a more conciliatory administration in Northern Cyprus, following the US. Barçın Yinanç also drew attention to this possibility in his article published in T24 the previous day.

• A MESSAGE FROM BAHÇELİ TO THE REGION?

As the Middle East is being redesigned by the US and Israel, Israel's occupation of Gaza, the new situation in Syria following the overthrow of the Assad regime, the neutralisation of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the encirclement of Iran and Yemen have undoubtedly increased the importance of Cyprus. Given Cyprus's strategic location, it is known to be indispensable for the US and the EU, seen as a base from which the entire region can be controlled. Moreover, its importance in terms of energy lines and logistics cannot be overlooked. While discussions on the resolution process were ongoing, Duran Kalkan, one of the founders of the PKK, recently pointed to Cyprus, stating, ‘The tail of the donkey will be cut off in Cyprus, and then we will see what will happen to whom!’ On the other hand, it is worth noting that Bahçeli brought up the Turkey-Russia-China (TRÇ) alliance before Erdoğan's visit to the US. The timing of Bahçeli's proposal, which is known to be nothing more than a bluff, was significant. Another question mark is whether Bahçeli, as with his TRC statement, wanted to send a message to Erdoğan and other actors in the region not to ‘go too far’ through the Northern Cyprus elections.

• WHO IS THE NORTH CYPRUS BELONG TO?

CHP leader Özel's words, ‘The big turnip is in Cyprus,’ had turned attention to Cyprus. Özel had drawn attention to Halil Falyalı, the illegal betting baron who was assassinated, and the names he claimed were associated with him, as well as the missing videos. Today, in the Cyprus newspaper, a series of articles by Ayşemden Akın on Halil Falyalı was titled ‘The 5 missing videos pursued by the MİT: A network of dirty relationships reaching the highest levels of the state...’ and described "a dark picture woven with corruption, bribery, executions and missing videos. The legacy left behind after Halil Falyalı's assassination is not just money; it is a mafia empire, traces of an intelligence war, and an order that has infiltrated the deepest layers of the state. This order is still operating."

Meanwhile, nationalist mafia leader Sedat Peker, in one of a series of videos he posted, accused Binali Yıldırım's son Erkan Yıldırım of trafficking cocaine with Mehmet Ağar, claiming that Falyalı managed the cash flow of this network in Northern Cyprus and that Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu was also one of the network's supporters. Journalist Tolga Şardan also wrote an article claiming that Alaaddin Çakıcı had taken over the “management” of Falyalı's hotel casino in Cyprus.

In summary, the many scandals in Northern Cyprus raise the question of “whose survival issue is Cyprus?”. Finally, Lefkoşa Turkish Municipality (LTB) Mayor Mehmet Harmancı's response to Bahçeli also drew attention. Harmancı stated, ‘Their concern is the end of the mentality that views the TRNC as a backyard. It is vital to cut off the lifeline of the triggermen, the mafia, and the black money system that has descended upon the country, as well as those who feed off this system. We will cut you off. We will cleanse this homeland of the mafia system.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Farklı tepkilerin nedeni ayrı hesaplar mı?, published in BirGün newspaper on October 22, 2025.