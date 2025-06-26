Domestic front: A ‘Turkey without opposition’ project

Berkant Gültekin

The ruling front instrumentalises every event occurring domestically and internationally in order to steer the country in a direction that suits its political agenda. By equating its own survival with that of the country, it wants its need to maintain its current power to be perceived as a ‘lofty’ necessity, independent of the goal of a party, leader, group or alliance to prevail in political competition, as if it were a requirement of ‘the supreme interests of the homeland, the nation and the state.’

The historic breaking point Turkey is currently undergoing is being shaped moment by moment by internal and external dynamics. The dominant political polarisation in the country is between those demanding a democratic order and those rejecting it. The majority standing against the AKP-MHP alliance, broadly speaking, forms a democracy bloc. While this bloc is politically diverse and hosts differences on many issues, its common ground lies in commitment to democratic order. The ruling bloc, increasingly marginalised and narrowing in representation, is attempting to suppress the growing and widespread demand for change using the dominance it holds within key state institutions, through harsh and repressive methods.

However, the power the government uses to exert repression does not offer it long-term reach. In a country like Turkey, limitless repression can be applied intensely for a certain period and may make the government’s job easier, but it cannot provide a sustained energy to govern. For that, what is required is the establishment of ideological legitimacy and a political narrative to which a sufficient majority of society consents, in other words, hegemony. Without developing hegemony, governments that try to stay afloat solely through the coercive apparatus of the state accumulate crises and backlash in proportion to the repression they impose. The ruling bloc is, of course, aware of this. This is evident in its effort to construct a political narrative to accompany the period of intense repression.

In this context, the government has put forward the “domestic front” argument to serve its narrative-building effort. The “domestic front” formulation relies on the need to “safeguard Turkey’s existence and integrity” in a Middle East engulfed in flames. A “terror-free Turkey” is one part of this. To prevent “foreign powers” from using the terror card against Turkey, a “process of unification” is being carried out with the Kurdish movement, recognising Öcalan’s “founding leadership.” To make the domestic front credible, the aggression of Israel and, inherently, the regional plans of US imperialism are heavily emphasised. Political actors and society are given the message: “If we don’t strengthen our domestic front, we’re next.”

But in fact, the domestic front narrative rests on a shaky and weak logical foundation. The ruling front evokes the examples of Iraq, Syria and most recently Iran to justify its claim of protecting Turkey from Israel’s oppression and the destructive force of imperialism. However, while those countries suffered heavy damage from external attacks, the AKP government stood on the side of those launching the attacks. One of the first things the AKP tried to do upon coming to power in 2002 was to pass the Iraq mandate in Parliament, in line with Washington’s request. Despite Erdoğan’s intense efforts, the motion was blocked thanks in large part to public opposition. Likewise, it is well known what the AKP mindset has done since 2011 in its attempts to topple Assad in Syria. So those defending the domestic front must answer this question: if Turkey is next in line, can a domestic front be established with a government that has pursued imperialist policies all along?

The domestic front formula is also highly inconsistent in terms of geopolitical balances, alliances and relations. Israel is an aggressive, oppressive and murderous state. At its helm is Netanyahu, a figure who draws strength from war and bloodshed. All this is true. However, Turkey, whose foreign policy is shaped by the AKP, is not a country Israel would want to attack in the current context. The AKP’s Turkey has never stood against the US and Israel in the Middle East. Israel targets countries and structures that challenge it, that it sees as obstacles to its interests, and above all, that it is in actual conflict with. That is why Syria, Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been and are being struck. The AKP, on the other hand, is not only far removed from the resistance axis, but quite the opposite, it has always aligned itself with the imperialists and sought its own advantage within their occupation plans. More than that, political Islamism and right-wing politics in Turkey have historically been nurtured under NATO’s umbrella to counter the left. The AKP’s rise to power marked a high point in the relationship between imperialism and the Turkish right.

The aim of the domestic front project, which has no consistency on the political level, is to line up political actors and large segments of society behind the ruling bloc in the name of ensuring “Turkey’s security and survival.” The opposition is being called to surrender to the regime, to join the domestic front. Because in the domestic front, there is no place for opposition; its precondition is a wartime and defensive state in which opposition and dissenting voices are absent, and Turkey has turned into an open-air prison... This project only makes space for a controlled, regime-aligned, token “opposition.” Erdoğan and Bahçeli are inviting Özgür Özel into this version of Turkey.

The CHP is offering the right response to the ruling bloc’s domestic front trap. In his party’s group meeting on Tuesday, Özgür Özel pointed to the government’s oppression and said, “If you reinforce the inner courtyard of inner prisons instead of the domestic front, you’ll never be able to strengthen the domestic front.” Emphasising “democracy and justice first,” Özel made it clear that this is in fact a project of de-electionising and de-oppositionising under the guise of a “national unity and integrity project.”

The biggest obstacle to the unification of the social groups in Turkey whose interests align lies in the presence of the current government. A domestic front built around a government that pits ordinary people against each other, poisons children’s minds to create generations full of hatred, demonises and marginalises different lifestyles, and imprisons dissidents by branding them as enemies, would only serve more repression, lawlessness and poverty. The domestic front that the country actually needs has already been formed in the broad line of struggle made up of those who stand for rights, law, labour, freedom and democracy against the rotten order. The real task is to defend it against all traps, to grow it and to make it more effective.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İç cephe: Bir ‘Muhalefetsiz Türkiye’ projesi, published in BirGün newspaper on June 26, 2025.