Don't write, don't resist, obey the regime

Politics Service

The Palace regime, which seeks to consolidate its profiteering, reactionary and oppressive rule, has effectively declared war on journalists, trade unionists, environmental activists, students, workers – in short, on anyone it perceives as an obstacle.

Workers asserting their rights, unionists standing in solidarity with labour, independent journalists reporting on profit-driven networks, religious sects and alleged criminal ties, and environmental advocates protecting their land, water and natural surroundings have all been placed in the crosshairs. University students taking to the streets against perceived injustices have likewise been targeted. The Justice and Development Party- Nationalist Movement Party (AKP–MHP) government, accused of attempting to reshape politics and social opposition through the use of the judiciary as a tool, has embarked on what observers characterise as a form of “clearing the way”, launching yet another wave of detentions in an effort to silence those seen as impediments.

The truth must not be revealed: Journalists are among those most heavily targeted by the authorities, along with profit-driven networks and reactionary circles. Merdan Yanardağ, Editor-in-Chief of TELE 1, has been held in prison for months on espionage charges, while a trustee had been appointed to the broadcaster.

Journalist Alican Uludağ was also detained on charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information” and subsequently arrested on allegations of “publicly insulting the President”. The indictment prepared against Uludağ further includes accusations of ‘Publicly insulting the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the state’s judicial bodies’. When provisions on cumulative offences are applied, the maximum sentence sought for these charges can reach approximately 19 years and six months.

Meanwhile, BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, who has produced hundreds of reports critical of what is described as a decaying, rent-driven and repressive system, was also swiftly detained on similar allegations of “publicly disseminating misleading information”. His previous reporting was added to the investigation file, effectively expanding the case against him. Arı has now been held in prison for 11 days.

Bosses shouldn't be upset: One of the regime’s most sensitive concerns appears to be ensuring that employers and contractors face no disruption. In recent months, workers across the country have staged protests and strikes of varying scale to demand their rights.

Mehmet Türkmen, head of BİRTEK-SEN, was detained and later arrested in recent days on charges of “inciting public hatred and hostility” over remarks he made during a press statement supporting Sırma Halı workers in Gaziantep, who had been protesting over unpaid wages.

Türkmen had stated: “Set up your barricades not against workers, but against employers. This anger is building. By adding new injustices every day, you are fuelling resentment and unrest among workers. Do not do this, you will not withstand the consequences. Pay workers their overtime and wage differences without delay. Stop threatening workers. Learn to treat workers as human beings.”

The profits must not be lost: Environmental defenders who seek to protect their trees, water, land and natural surroundings remain firmly in the authorities’ sights.

In Milas, Muğla, during protests linked to an expert inspection in a case challenging the urgent expropriation of agricultural land around Akbelen Forest, Esra Işık, the daughter of İkizköy neighbourhood head Nejla Işık was detained and later arrested.

Her arrest was based on remarks in which she reportedly said, “we will make this a living hell for you”, leading to charges under Article 265 of the Turkish Penal Code for “resisting to prevent the execution of duty”. The Milas Criminal Court of Peace ruled for her detention, citing the possibility that she could exert pressure on expert witnesses involved in other inspections in the area and concluding that judicial control measures would be insufficient at this stage.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yazma, direnme, iktidara itaat et, published in BirGün newspaper on April 2, 2026.