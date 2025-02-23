‘Donated wheat’ campaign by the ruling partner: They bankrupted our country together hand in hand

Economy Service

MHP, a partner of the government and economic policies in Turkey, a country that ranks first in OECD in food inflation, announced the ‘wheat donation’ programme and demanded wheat from farmers. The programme has been assigned to the farmers, who have been crushed under the costs of agricultural inputs and have almost reached the point of terminating their production due to improper agricultural policies.

In the campaign, which asked for 9 gülek wheat corresponding to approximately 288 kilograms, farmers were asked to take action for ‘citizens with low and limited income’.

In the post on MHP's official X account, there were almost no details about the campaign, yet MHP Leader Devlet Bahçeli was said to have launched the campaign.

The text of the campaign criticised the institutions of the ruling partner government and said, ‘It is known that our farmers are facing some difficulties due to the costs of important agricultural inputs during their activities. The elimination of these problems is primarily the responsibility of the institutions and organisations carrying out agricultural policies’. Pointing to the institutions for the solution, MHP said, ‘’ It should be our farmers' duty to provide a contribution to the nutrition of the children of those who live on low and limited incomes, minimum wages and retirement pensions.

DETAILS OF THE CAMPAIGN UNCLEAR

In the rest of the campaign statement, the following was said: ‘As a farmer's son, Mr Devlet Bahçeli, the Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has initiated the “Donated 9 Gülek Wheat Project” in an effort to contribute to our people with low and fixed incomes facing the socio-economic problems of the year 2025 and to reinforce social solidarity. Mr Chairman has pioneered the project by providing the first contribution to the project himself and launched the project. We invite all our farmers to participate in the ‘Donated 9 Gülek Wheat’ project to contribute to our citizens with low and fixed incomes.’

It is not known how the wheat donated by the farmers in the campaign will be delivered to the citizens. The text of the campaign did not include any information about the ‘wheat in donation’ project.

BURDEN OF RESPONSIBILITY ON THE FARMER

In the campaign statement, which almost confesses the economic crisis burdened on citizens, the burden of responsibility was placed on the farmers this time. The farmers, whom the MHP invited to ‘donate wheat’, are also struggling through the economic crisis like citizens with low incomes.

Due to inadequate subsidies and poorly planned agricultural policies, farmers, who have been making losses in every agricultural product since the summer season, spent the entire summer in protests and were unable to get their fields and orchards ready for winter harvest.

The Turkish Grain Board buys a tonne of durum wheat at 10,000 liras and bread wheat at 9,250 liras. However, the purchase prices of the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) are even below the production cost announced in April last year. The Union of Chambers of Agriculture of Turkey announced the cost of wheat production in 2024 as 10 lira 87 kurus per kilo. The farmer's cost of a tonne of wheat is at least 10,870 liras, and the farmer suffered losses from both TMO sales, and the purchase prices lowered by the market.

Farmers could not receive subsidy payments on time. Farmers were supposed to be paid 1750 TL per tonne for wheat and 750 TL per tonne for barley. However, months after the harvest, producers across the country did not receive the grain subsidy. Minister of Agriculture İbrahim Yumaklı yesterday announced the start of grain subsidies for only 3 cities, calling it ‘good news’.

∗∗∗

TMO SHOULD BUY THE UNSOLD PRODUCT

Potatoes are one of the agricultural products that are rotting in warehouses and fields because farmers cannot sell them. As the products of the potato producers of Niğde started to rot in the warehouses, Ömer Fethi Gürer, the CHP MP of the province, called on TMO to buy potatoes.

Gürer stated that farmers are overwhelmed under the burden of debt and that potatoes are sold for 3 liras in the field and 20 liras in the supermarket. ‘Potato producers in Niğde, Nevşehir and Bitlis say that their products will be wasted if TMO does not start buying within a month,’ he said. Emphasising that farmers are unable to pay their debts due to rising costs and low sales prices, Gürer stated that agricultural debts should be carried to a more sustainable state. Gürer said, ‘’Debts of farmers should be restructured, interests should be cleared and subsidies should be provided. Before Ramadan, TMO should step in so that low-income citizens can at least get access to potatoes with affordable prices. Nearly 600 thousand tonnes of potatoes are waiting to be sold in warehouses in Niğde and Nevşehir. Enforcement actions have started because the farmers could not pay their debts. If these potatoes are not sold within a month, they will go to waste.’

∗∗∗

HOW MANY PIDES IS ONE GÜLEK WORTH?

Ramadan pide prices were also announced yesterday. Halil İbrahim Balcı, President of the Turkish Bakers Federation, announced that the price of Ramadan ‘pide’, which was sold at 15 liras per 250 grams last year, was increased by 35 % and determined as 20 liras.

On the other hand, the weight was also increased in large Ramadan pides. Selling 340 grams of pide at 20 TL, the weight of the pita was increased to 370 grams and the price was set at 30 TL. The rate of raise was 33 % in large pide by increasing the weight. Approximately 96 pieces of 370-gram pide is produced with the flour obtained from 288 kilos of wheat, which corresponds to 9 gülek measurements.

WHAT IS GÜLEK?

Gülek or külek is a traditional weight measurement unit of 32 kilograms. This unit, which is used especially in Anatolia to measure grains such as wheat and barley, is widely preferred because farmers used tin or wooden buckets rather than scales in the past. The 9 gülek, which gives the MHP's campaign its name, corresponds to 288 kilograms.

Note: This articke is translated from the original Turkish version titled İktidar ortağından ‘‘Askıda buğday’’ kampanyası: Ülkeyi el ele batırdılar published in BirGün newspaper on February 22, 2025.