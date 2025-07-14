Double burden on female workers

The new working regulations brought to the agenda by the government under the name of ‘flexibility’ continue to target the acquired rights of workers. With the omnibus bill passed by Parliament this week, the weekly leave entitlement of workers employed in accommodation facilities with tourism operation licences has effectively been abolished. Under the new regulation, workers can be made to work for 10 consecutive days, but can take their weekly leave on the 11th day.

The Women's Platform for Equality (EŞİK) strongly condemned the regulation. In a statement, it was noted that workers' right to ‘at least 24 hours of uninterrupted rest within a 7-day period’ is a constitutional right. The statement added, "Although this change is currently presented as limited to the tourism and service sectors, other sectors, particularly construction, are also making similar demands. The concept of the week, the right to rest, and the prohibition of forced labour are being jeopardised."

EŞİK highlighted that the law constitutes an obvious privilege granted by the Minister of Culture and Tourism to his own sector, stating, "This conflict of interest cannot be ignored. The fact that the legal regulation is only applied to the tourism sector violates the principle of equality and paves the way for the regulation to be extended to other sectors."

The statement emphasised that the regulation is contrary to the Constitution and international agreements to which Turkey is a party. Citing Article 50 of the Constitution, ILO Convention No. 14, and Article 90 of the Constitution, it was stated that the right to rest is guaranteed both in domestic law and at the international level, and that ‘This practice is a systematic devaluation of labour and human health.’

WOMEN WILL BE MORE AFFECTED

The statement highlighted that women workers in the tourism and service sectors, who are heavily employed in these industries, will be the most affected by the regulation, stating: “For women who already bear a double burden alongside their invisible domestic labour, the deprivation of the right to rest will create a multifaceted inequality that directly threatens their lives.

Those who do not comply with the Constitution cannot make a Constitution. First, show respect for the existing Constitution." EŞİK called on all opposition parties, led by the CHP, to appeal to the Constitutional Court for the annulment of this regulation, which is contrary to the law and the principle of the social state.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kadın emekçilere çifte yük published in BirGün newspaper on July 14, 2025.