Dr. Osman Öztürk: The Government is Destroying Public Health for the Sake of the Private Sector

Yusuf Tuna Koç

Access to public and quality healthcare has become a dream in today's Turkey. The “Health Transformation” law introduced by the AKP in 2003 to eliminate problems in so-called state hospitals, along with initiatives such as the establishment of City Hospitals and Public-Private Partnerships, has left public healthcare in a far worse state than 23 years ago. Today, a significant portion of the healthcare budget is spent on “City Hospitals.”

The payment guarantees given to companies for the construction of these hospitals, based on the guaranteed service fees, are in the millions of euros. The Social Security Institution (SGK) is almost single-handedly keeping the entire private healthcare sector afloat, while accessible, specialized state hospitals are closing one by one. Millions of people are paying the amounts guaranteed to companies for city hospitals they never requested, while also financing private hospitals through SGK. When they fall ill, they cannot secure an appointment at a state hospital, and even if they do, they may have to wait months for surgery. and are forced to bargain on the operating table in private hospitals, where even newborn babies are brought to the verge of death so that private hospitals can get three pennies more from the SGK.

Dr. Osman Öztürk assessed the collapse of healthcare, which has been prepared step by step over 23 years.

What do you think is the most important issue regarding health policies during this period?

Looking back over the past 25 years, the government has always prioritized the growth of the private sector, while the public sector has weakened considerably. Citizens are forced to go to private hospitals, especially when they need certain types of surgery. Although certain restrictions have been imposed and insurance payments have been added, these have no practical effect. For a cardiology examination, they can demand not twice but ten times, even thirty times the price. As a result, healthcare has become a paid service today. While most surgeries are still performed in public clinics, for more specialized surgeries, people now turn to the private sector, and many doctors have also moved there. There are already too many patients, and doctors cannot provide adequate care, so services are constantly shifting to the private sector. Private hospitals have always existed, but in the past, people either chose them because they did not want to use public services or because they preferred the better hospitality services. Today, however, people are forced to go to private hospitals to receive proper healthcare, which, in my opinion, is the most alarming situation in the past 23 years.

You said that a significant number of qualified, successful doctors are also moving to the private sector. Doesn't this create a huge loss for the public sector? The state finances medical education, but doctors who graduate from public universities are moving to the private sector because of working conditions in the public sector. We are training doctors for the private sector.

Even the departure of a single doctor is a loss for the country; it is a serious loss of human resources. Private medical schools have also developed, but considering that this education has been provided by the public sector until now, we see that it represents a significant expenditure and investment. Of course, there is also an international dimension to this. Doctors who wish to go abroad must apply to the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) for a certificate of good standing. We know the number of applications, but we do not know how many of these individuals are able to go. The relevant figures are available at the Ministry of Health, but they are not shared with the public, so we do not know the rate of emigration. However, the shift is already more from public to private. Consider this: let there be five doctors in a clinic, all trying to do their work at the same time, seeing patients in the outpatient clinic and dealing with patients in the ward. If one of them moves to the private sector, the workload of the remaining four increases. If another one leaves, three doctors have to handle the work of five, increasing the workload, and they too want to move to the private sector. The private sector, especially those that have advanced the most, offers greater financial opportunities to doctors, particularly those who can perform more expensive surgeries, thereby drawing them away from public health services. In terms of Turkey's supply of doctors, the private sector is getting the icing on the cake, while the public sector is bearing most of the burden. For this reason, there are misleading figures in public health services. The total number of outpatient visits per year is approaching 1 billion, the vast majority of which are in the public sector. The number of emergency room visits has exceeded 150 million per year, which is unheard of anywhere else in the world. However, private hospitals are thriving, rising as the public sector collapses. In the past, there were no private hospitals in every province, but now there are multiple ones in every district. Despite complaints, they are making significant profits, and the entire healthcare sector is moving toward privatization. What happened in education in the past is now happening in healthcare.

CITIZENS ARE BEING FORCED INTO THE PRIVATE SECTOR

In the 1960s, the Constitutional Court ruled against the opening of private schools with a sound justification: if private schools are allowed to open, they will attract qualified teachers and students, causing the public sector to collapse. The classic market-driven approach was that those who could afford it should send their children to private schools. At this point, state schools have become nothing more than places to obtain a diploma.

Successful students always come from private schools. This is essentially the case in healthcare as well. Just as in education, where state schools remain in place but parents send their children to private schools for a better education, the same is happening in healthcare. In the past, private healthcare was an option, with factors like beds and pleasant conversation being reasons to choose it. Today, even citizens without the means are forced to go there. It's not because doctors are more qualified; certain surgeries are simply no longer accessible in the public sector. Secondly, doctors who specialize in niche areas are being drawn to the private sector. Those in need of such surgeries are forced to go private. This is the case even at the provincial level. Those who require a specific surgery must now go private. There are numerous examples of this in surgery and internal medicine. Private healthcare is not eliminating public healthcare, but it is undermining it. As a result, public healthcare becomes a place where only the most basic services are available, and the system directs both patients and doctors to private healthcare for real healthcare services. It is normal for doctors to want to work in a place where they can be more productive and see more patients, rather than seeing 100 patients a day. The reason for this is the system.

The table you mentioned also shows an indirect transfer of assets. The public sector finances both state hospitals and doctors' education, but by leaving public hospitals inadequate, it forces citizens who provide this funding to pay for private healthcare.

Exactly, but it also subsidizes them more directly. Private hospitals have always existed; patients paid for their treatment and purchased prescriptions with their own money, which is how it should be. Now, however, the state subsidizes these private hospitals, paying for prescriptions and tests. To put it bluntly, the private healthcare sector is being fed by the public sector. According to liberalism, the private sector is supposed to stand on its own, the public sector is bad. If the SGK were to terminate its agreements with private hospitals today, 90% of them would close their doors because they are kept afloat by direct state support, not because of any merit of their own. Look at the progress the private sector made in the 80 years of the Republic, then look at its progress in the last 25 years—the latter is many times greater. Did the private sector grow by making huge investments? No, it grew with state support. They stayed afloat and grew by taking money from the SGK’s budget and from citizens’ pockets, and this was made possible by the AKP’s health policies.

IF THE SGK WITHDRAWS ITS SUPPORT, PRIVATE HOSPITALS WILL COLLAPSE

The state's lack of oversight also increases abuses like the “Newborn Gang,” enabling the misuse of public funds.

How can you oversee 55 million private consultations? Is that even possible?

You would need to station a team of 10-15 people at each hospital to monitor the services provided in relation to the fees charged, and this is simply not feasible. They know it cannot be monitored. Regarding additional fees, when Law No. 5510 on Social Insurance and General Health Insurance was first enacted, there was no provision for additional fees, and the ruling party at the time was again the AKP. At the time, it was said that the SGK was opening the doors of private hospitals to the public, allowing people to receive affordable medical care in private facilities. Later, they started saying that the costs were too high and introduced a 30% surcharge. While the original law stated that if any private hospital abused this, the SGK would terminate the agreement, this was later replaced with a monetary penalty. Most complaints are resolved through mediation, and in cases where they aren't, small amounts are paid to close the case. The system is clearly turning a blind eye to this. When private hospitals first opened, Erdoğan said, “We've started referring insured patients to private hospitals, but they shouldn't try to milk the system; they should make their profits from volume.” However, the system itself is the one exploiting the system. If the SGK were to say that it would cancel the contract only when abuse is detected, no private hospital would dare to enter this business, fearing bankruptcy. But they are calculating the numbers. From the very beginning, they calculate how many insured patients they can take, how much they can charge above the legal limit, and how much they would have to pay in fines if they exceed that limit. The difference is their profit. They say, “I'll make an extra 500 million, pay the 10 million fine, and keep going.” This is the deliberate choice of the government that enables it. The government is essentially saying, “Do this; I've opened this path for you.” Under these circumstances, the Yenidoğan gang is not an exception but the rule. The hospital provides the service, then outsources it to a subcontractor. If you can’t provide that service, why did you establish a hospital? Security, food—fine, you outsourced cleaning—but if you’re going to outsource medical services too, why did you establish a hospital? If you allow this, the Newborn Gang will emerge, and so will other gangs. Exploitation is becoming systematic. If complaints arise, at most one person suffers, but the system continues.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Dr. Osman Öztürk: İktidar Özel Sektör İçin Kamusal Sağlığı Çökertiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on August 17, 2025.