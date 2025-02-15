Draft plan for ÇAYKUR’s liquidation

Tea producers, who are waiting to enter their gardens for the new season in March, are once again facing debates over a "Tea Law". The long-awaited regulation, which could shape the future of tea cultivation—one of the most vital sources of income in Turkey’s Eastern Black Sea region—has taken form in the new Tea Law draft. However, rather than ensuring a fair system for producers, this draft paves the way for full corporate control over tea farming. The role of ÇAYKUR, the state-owned tea monopoly, is left ambiguous, while the entire industry is set to be handed over to the newly created Tea Board, which will wield extensive authority.

Since 1984, when tea cultivation was opened to the private sector with only a few legal provisions, tea producers have been demanding a comprehensive law that meets their needs. While this demand has periodically surfaced on the political agenda, in 2022, a bill spearheaded by then-AKP Rize MP Hayati Yazıcı was submitted to Parliament. The bill, which sought to dismantle ÇAYKUR and facilitate the expansion of private corporations, sparked intense backlash and was shelved before being debated.

However, work on the legislation continued behind closed doors. According to documents obtained by BirGün, the "New Tea Law Proposal Study" consists of 23 articles and represents a major restructuring of the tea industry, effectively liquidating ÇAYKUR. The draft introduces the establishment of the Tea Market Regulation and Supervision Board (Tea Board), which will have overarching authority over the sector.

BOARD PRESIDENT TO BE APPOINTED BY ERDOĞAN

This Rize-based board will wield control over tea cultivation, fresh tea markets, dry tea production, and trade. The board will consist of nine members, including a president and a vice president. The president will be appointed directly by the President of Turkey, while the vice president will be elected from among the board members.

The board will grant significant power to ministries, chambers of commerce, and industry representatives, while producers will have only minimal representation. Out of nine members, only two will represent farmers through the Union of Turkish Agricultural Chambers (TZOB).

Under the new regulation, the Tea Board will determine fresh tea purchase prices. These prices will be set each April based on supply and demand conditions, production costs, the previous year’s purchase price, the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase rate, and the relationship between fresh and dry tea prices. Additionally, the draft stipulates that payments for fresh tea must be made within a maximum of two months.

CONTRACT FARMING ON THE HORIZON

The draft promotes a contract farming model, which encourages large companies to establish long-term agreements with producers. Under this model, only companies holding an "A License" will be permitted to purchase fresh tea. These companies will be required to secure their fresh tea supply through contract farming agreements.

According to the draft law, tea trade in Turkey will be conducted through a "Tea Exchange" system. Tea producers will not be allowed to directly sell bulk dry tea on the open market and will be forced to sell exclusively through the exchange. All tea sales will be carried out by licensed brokers who meet specific criteria. Similarly, companies seeking to purchase tea will need to obtain accreditation as buyers.

This proposed Tea Law marks a major transformation in the industry, shifting control away from state-run institutions and producers to a corporate-dominated system, leaving ÇAYKUR’s future uncertain and consolidating government-appointed authority over the market.

Note: This text has been translated from ÇAYKUR’u tasfiye taslağı