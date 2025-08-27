Drawing borders with rulers

İbrahim Varlı

In Syria, where imperialists together with reactionary authoritarian regimes in the region are trying to impose a new form, uncertainties continue to generate tension. From the US to France, from Israel to Turkey, many actors are actively present on the Syrian stage. Moves, standoffs, and threats expose the pains of the new period.

BARRACK SHUTTLING BACK AND FORTH

The US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, spends most of his time on Syria. Shuttling between Damascus, Beirut, and Ankara, Barrack most recently held a series of meetings in Syria with senators from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In Damascus, the delegation met Ahmed el Shara (Colani), as well as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazlum Abdi, representatives of the Druze and Syrian Christian minorities. According to the statement on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s website, the senators conveyed their support to the SDF. The discussion focused on the “integration of the SDF into the Syrian Armed Forces”.

One of the most fundamental issues in Syria is the disagreement over how to integrate the Kurds and Druze into Damascus. While the Kurds have had their own administration in the northeast of the country for many years, the Druze in the south have also been enjoying autonomy for a while.

JUST BELOW A FEDERATION

The “colonial governor” Barrack, who does not leave Syria, recently proposed a new model of restructuring for Syria, saying “Not a federation, but just below it, a structure that allows everyone to preserve their integrity, their language, and that does not pose the threat of Islamism should be considered”.

The same Barrack had also told the SDF in recent weeks “one army, one nation, one Syria”, and suggested integration with Damascus instead of federation.

In Turkey this proposal of “semi-autonomy” has been interpreted as a shift in the US course, but Washington’s imperial plan is not yet fully clear. The US does not want to risk losing either the Kurds or Colani. It is intent on bringing both actors together at the same table. Having previously brought Abdi and Colani together in Damascus, this time it tried to arrange a meeting in Paris to reach a final agreement. However, Colani, under Turkey’s guidance, cancelled the Paris summit in recent weeks.

Barrack is one of Trump’s most trusted envoys, and his words do not signal a shift in his country’s Syria policy. Although Barrack appears to make contradictory statements in Trump’s style, in fact he is proceeding on a “stable” line.

The US, together with Israel, attaches special importance to Syria in the overall redesign of the Middle East. For them, the transformation in this country must be delivered in a way that does not disrupt the general design. Even if there is “one country, one army”, a model is sought in which the central structure is weak and the political actors in the country, from Kurds to Druze, have their own administrations. Evaluations that Barrack signalled a change of course in US policy in Syria are therefore detached from the realities on the ground and at the table.

WHO WANTS WHAT?

There are many actors on the Syrian stage. Israel, Turkey, France, the UK, the SDF, the Druze, etc. Each is after the lion’s share. The main players on the ground and at the table are the US and Israel. Turkey, using its influence over Colani, is determined to ensure that the Kurds are granted as few rights as possible.

The US is trying to design a formula for the Kurds to maintain their administration, if not federation, then something close to it. France, which has historically had close relations with the Kurds, wants them to achieve an autonomous, even federative status. Israel wants a fragmented, divided Syria with a weak central structure. By taking on the role of patron of the Druze in the south, it is pushing for an autonomous structure there. Most of the Druze also favour moving together with Tel Aviv. The UK is on the same line as Washington. The SDF, that is the Kurds, demand constitutional guarantees, and even if not federation they want autonomy to continue. Colani said in his statement that “all solutions except separation can be negotiated”. Shara said “Federalism is a road to division, the solution is decentralisation”.

ELECTIONS CANCELLED

Amid these uncertainties, the HTS administration decided on Sunday to postpone elections in Sweida, Hasakah, and Raqqa. The justification was the claim that “security conditions make it difficult to conduct elections fairly and transparently”. The postponement of the parliamentary elections scheduled for 15-20 September was met with a reaction from the Kurds, who said “Damascus is trying to legitimise its policy of denial”. It was stated that the claim of “insecurity in the region” did not reflect the reality, and that the decision was a blow to the will of more than 5 million people living in northeast Syria.

The Druze Spiritual Leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri called on the international community to support the establishment of an independent region for the Druze.

In Sweida, in southern Syria, which had seen clashes between HTS-affiliated forces and Druze weeks ago, Druze armed groups announced that after the declaration of local administration they would unite under the name of the “National Guard Forces”.

COURSE NOT CHANGING

The US, moving slowly but surely to implement the transformation it wants in Syria, continues to polish up Colani, whom it has taken under its wing, in return for “sticking to the plan”. Meeting with the Kurds, negotiating with Israel, Colani has also started to reap the rewards he was expecting.

Muhammad Colani (Ahmed Shara), the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), will speak at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in September. There is no need to mention what the US will have taken from Damascus in return for bringing Colani to New York.

The US official who met in Damascus with Colani, Abdi, and other minority representatives together with Barrack had said, “I think everyone is saying we need to find a reasonable way”, giving clues about the general approach. The path described as reasonable is to give each party something, thereby securing the US-Israeli policies in Syria and the region.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ellerinde cetvellerle ülke çiziyorlar, published in BirGün newspaper on August 27, 2025.