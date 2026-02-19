Education Minister Yusuf Tekin to file a lawsuit against the ‘We Defend Secularism’ text!

Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin announced that he would file a lawsuit against the text titled ‘We Defend Secularism Together,’ signed by 168 intellectuals, including artists, academics, journalists, lawyers, educators, political party representatives, and professional association representatives.

Shortly after its publication, the text was signed and supported by thousands of citizens online.

Tekin claimed that the text was prepared in response to the ‘Ramadan Activities Guide’ sent by the Ministry of National Education to schools and referred to in the media as the ‘Ramadan Circular.’ He criticised the text based on statements not included in it and brought the issue to the ‘28 February’ process.

‘WHO GIVES THEM THE RIGHT TO DEFINE SECULARISM?’

"Those who criticise the circular are distorting its content and presenting details that are not in the text as if they were there with the intention of provocation," Tekin claimed in a statement to TGRT, adding, "Some newspapers do not say a word about the objectives we set out in the circular. Instead, they are publishing fabricated claims as if they were in the circular. Who gives them the right to define the rule of law and secularism? I taught this subject for 25 years. They are making claims that students will share their photos."

"I AM ALSO EXERCISING MY DEMOCRATIC RIGHT"

Tekin claimed that the circular was ‘based on the principle of voluntariness,’ saying, "Where in the circular we sent does this appear? There is nothing like this in the sample activities. At the end of the text, we say: These activities will be carried out on a voluntary basis; none of them involve practices such as ‘grading’ or ‘taking photographs’ in the manner they mention. Either they can't read or write, or they don't understand what they read. I don't take any of them seriously. I am also initiating legal proceedings because of the statements in the 168-signature declaration defending secularism. This reminded me of the 28 February process. It is a malicious declaration based on reading intentions. Just as they are exercising their democratic rights, I will exercise mine."

“BASED ON INTENT"

Continuing his remarks, Tekin, who called the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ text ‘a malicious statement based on reading intentions’ and then proceeded to read intentions himself, said, "In their eyes, celebrating Christmas and Halloween is not contrary to secularism, but when it comes to the continuation of our cultural heritage and Ramadan events, for some reason, secularism comes to mind. There is nothing religious in this circular."

ERDOĞAN ALSO TARGETED IT

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also targeted the text yesterday, saying, "While there is no debate about secularism in Turkey and freedoms are not restricted in any way, we will never stray from what we know to be right, ignoring the ravings of the rabid mob that cannot tolerate our nation freely practising its faith. We will not tolerate those who seek to cast a shadow over the Ramadan joy of 86 million people with their statements, sowing discord among our nation and polarising our people."

WHAT DID THE TEXT SAY?

The text ‘We Defend Secularism Together,’ published on 17 February, was signed by Korkut Boratav, Taner Timur, Cem Eroğul, Alaeddin Şenel, Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu, Hayri Kozanoğlu, İlhan Cihaner, Müjde Ar, Ayşe Kulin, Ahmet Telli, Melike Demirağ, Rutkay Aziz, İlkay Akkaya, Şükrü Erbaş, Onur Akın, Şenal Sarıhan, Emin Koramaz, Canan Güllü, Ahmet Karagöz, and Timur Soykan.

Contrary to the claims of those in power, the text did not contain any references to the month of Ramadan, nor did it include any statements regarding the religious values of society.

Drawing attention to the recent increase in attacks on secularism and emphasising that the country is being dragged into a reactionary quagmire in line with the plans of the US and Israel, the text conveyed the message: ‘Defending secularism is not a crime. We defend secularism together, we reject the imposition of Sharia law!’

The full statement was as follows:

"Turkey is under a reactionary-Sharia siege!

Our country is under pressure to become “Talibanised” in line with US and Israeli plans and developments in our region. This reactionary attack, led by the US, has become the most pressing threat facing our country.

The political Islamist regime, clinging to the US and Trump, is gradually dragging Turkey into the reactionary quagmire of the Middle East.

Moves to gradually eliminate secular education, the secular legal system and secular public life have gained momentum.

These moves have gone so far as to ignore the provocations and attacks of the reactionary minority against the calls for secularism rising from society; to punish those who defend the secular republic as ‘criminals’, disregarding the Constitution.

Defending secularism is not a crime.

We defend secularism together, we reject the imposition of Sharia law!

We will not surrender to darkness!"

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eğitim Bakanı Yusuf Tekin, “Laikliği Savunuyoruz” metnine dava açacak!, published in BirGün newspaper on February 19, 2026.