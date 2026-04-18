Educators below the poverty line: 75 days on strike

Metin Yetim

The administration of the Italian High School has attempted to end the strike by presenting a document obtained from the Italian Consulate, which teachers claim holds no legal validity. Members of the Tez-Koop-İş union working at the school have emphasised that the collective labour agreement is a core trade union right and have vowed to continue their strike until the administration agrees to sit at the negotiating table. Educators, who are also resisting what they describe as strike-breaking practices by the Ministry of National Education (MEB), say their primary demand is an end to inequality.

“WE WANT TO LIVE UNDER HUMANE CONDITIONS”

Armando Cosentino, a teacher with 22 years of experience at Beyoğlu Private Italian High School, stated that striking teachers are demanding equal working conditions with their Italian citizen colleagues. He underlined that their salaries have been steadily eroded by inflation over the years. Cosentino noted that, despite their efforts, their wages have only recently reached the poverty line, while the administration continues to avoid negotiations.

Expressing pride in being part of the Italian High School, Cosentino described the strike as a legitimate struggle for rights. He also criticised attempts to frame the issue superficially, such as portraying it as anti-Turkish sentiment in Italy, stating that such interpretations are misleading and inappropriate from an educator’s perspective.

Jale Uysal, a parent whose child is currently enrolled at the school, stressed that teachers should legally be entitled to a collective bargaining agreement. She noted that the necessity of a strike has also disrupted students’ education and called for the grievances of teachers to be addressed, adding that parents stand in solidarity with their demands.

“WE WILL CONTINUE THE STRUGGLE”

Başak Baysallı, who has been working at the Italian High School for 12 years, pointed out that prior to the strike, Italian citizen teachers worked 18 hours per week, while local teachers worked up to 40 hours. She stated that, through their struggle, working hours have now been equalised.

Baysallı emphasised that for a literature teacher to provide high-quality education and prepare for after day's lessons, it is essential to engage in cultural activities such as attending theatre and cinema, as well as buying books. She highlighted the difficulty of maintaining such professional standards while working 40 hours per week.

She concluded by stating that teachers will continue their struggle until the school administration agrees to enter into collective labour negotiations.