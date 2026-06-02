'Effective repentance' is completely ineffective

Kayhan Ayhan

The judicial operations pursued by the government to sustain its own continuity, eliminate the opposition, and prevent Ekrem İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy are ongoing. Despite there being no tangible evidence in the case file as yet, new names are continuously being added to those renouncing effective repentance.

Brought before the judge once again on the 42nd day of the IBB (Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality) Case, Istanbul Mayor and presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu said: "I wish everyone a happy holiday. We are much stronger since the holiday. My dear friends, know this: much more beautiful days are coming very soon. I thank my Chairman Özgür Özel, who made me experience the most courageous spirit of brotherhood that history has ever witnessed. I thank Mansur Yavaş, who stands on the truest side of history. My dear brothers and sisters, look, we are passing through a highly historic period.

Do not forget this. We are in a case where the unlawful act of the century is being experienced. In this case, I thank my innocent friends, my mayors, and all my companions and bureaucrats who are putting up a great struggle. I stand behind them all like a mountain, like a mountain. I will not allow anyone to cast a slur on their innocence. And against anyone who does, I will display the most confrontational, the most upright stance. Look; just like the mindset at the head of the state who said 'May God forgive me' and apologized to my nation, I pray that God forgives him too, but the nation will not forgive him. Let me tell you that. Dear children, youth, women… Everyone… Be ready, be ready with the greatest enthusiasm. Our nation will launch a colossal march. Our spirit… Look, let me tell you. Our spirit is the spirit of Kuvay-i Milliye (National Forces - militia forces during the Turkish War of Independence). Our greatest character trait on our path is change. Do not forget this. Growing with the greatest enthusiasm; children, youth, women, our people, our people will launch the greatest march in history."

ONE WITHDRAWAL AFTER ANOTHER

Making his defence on the 42nd day of the IBB Case, Vedat Şahin announced that he had renounced the provisions of effective repentance. Şahin’s lawyer, Muhittin Arık, used the following expressions: "My client was threatened through his wife. I am a witness to this. Murat Kapki had also stated that he was threatened through his wife."

Murat Kapki was one of the names who had withdrawn his effective repentance declaration during the course of the İBB Case. Regarding the petition he submitted to the court and his declarations during the trial process, he stated that he had been forced to give a statement in this direction in order to protect his family and to secure his release from prison.

The businessman Kapki said: "I was subjected to pressure. I was deceived by them saying, 'You won't even lie here for a single day'. I was duped by the promise of release. Under the guidance of the prosecutors, I signed things that were not true."

The statements of Elif Güven, the Public Relations Manager of Media company (an affiliate company of the IBB) who is being tried whilst in detention as part of the IBB Case, were also evaluated within the scope of "effective repentance". In previous hearings of the case, Güven’s lawyer, Ruşen Gültekin, alleged that the process was being conducted unlawfully and that his client had been made to write statements that were contrary to the truth. Gültekin used the following expressions: "In a manner contrary to the truth, and to someone who does not even know how to give a statement, things are being written down as they please, and this is called 'effective repentance'. My client does not even know what effective repentance is."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ‘Etkin pişmanlık’ tamamen etkisiz, published in BirGün newspaper on June 2, 2026.