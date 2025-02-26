EIA cover for asbestos-laden ship dismantling

In İzmir, a new step has been taken regarding the Aliağa Ship Dismantling Facilities, which have faced backlash due to the environmental and worker health risks posed by asbestos-laden ships. The Ship Recycling Industrialists’ Association has applied to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to expand operations. The Ministry announced that a public participation meeting for the project would be held on March 13.

İzmir Living Spaces stated to BirGün, "The issue of ship dismantling facilities is far too detailed to be addressed through EIA meetings. The international Basel and Hong Kong conventions have set out the scope and conditions under which ship dismantling should take place. At present, there is no proper infrastructure in our country to ensure that ship dismantling is carried out in a way that is safe for human and environmental health. We are completely opposed to attempts to legitimize the Aliağa ship dismantling yards, where the most brutal methods in the world are applied, through EIA processes."

Meanwhile, in a recent statement from the CHP Group of the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Council, it was emphasized that efforts to increase the capacity of ship dismantling facilities are unacceptable.

LAWSUIT FILED

The exemption for the facility and its capacity expansion had been a matter of debate. Last month, EGEÇEP, the İzmir Bar Association, the Chamber of Architects of TMMOB, the İzmir Medical Chamber, and eight citizens filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change to enforce the EIA process. The Ship Recycling Industrialists’ Association, composed of companies operating the facilities, initiated the EIA process by applying for an expansion of the facility's operational area and capacity increase.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled ÇED süreçleri ile aklanamaz, published in BirGün newspaper on February 26, 2025.