Ekrem İmamoğlu appears before the judge in Silivri over the "Akın Gürlek" case!

The case filed against Ekrem İmamoğlu over his remarks about Akın Gürlek has begun in Courtroom No. 2 at the Marmara Prison Complex in Silivri.

The hearing, overseen by the İstanbul 14th High Criminal Court started at 10:20 a.m. Ekrem İmamoğlu was present in the courtroom. Also in attendance were İmamoğlu’s wife Dilek İmamoğlu, his son Selim İmamoğlu, members of parliament, Üsküdar Mayor Sinem Dedetaş, numerous observers, and the parties’ legal representatives.

Prior to the hearing, extensive security measures were taken around the Marmara Penal Institutions Complex. Vehicle access was strictly controlled.

WHAT IS THE BASIS OF THE INVESTIGATION?

İmamoğlu had claimed that the investigations launched by İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek who has taken part in critical probes against CHP-run municipalities were politically motivated.

Following the summoning of CHP Youth Branch Chair Cem Aydın to give a statement on 20 January, İmamoğlu made the following remarks: "Look, Chief Prosecutor, I’m speaking to you. Let me tell you this—we will be of no benefit to you. Your mind is rotten. We will rip out the mindset governing you from the minds of this nation, even if it means saving your own children from such treatment. Don’t forget that."

İmamoğlu is on trial on charges of “targeting individuals involved in the fight against threats and terrorism.” The prosecution is seeking a sentence of up to 7 years and 4 months in prison, along with a ban from public office and the revocation of his right to vote and stand for election.

TENDER CASE ALSO TO BE HEARD TODAY

İmamoğlu will also stand trial today in the tender case related to his term as Mayor of Beylikdüzü. In 2023, following an investigation initiated by the Ministry of the Interior, a lawsuit was filed against İmamoğlu on charges of “bid rigging.”

In the ongoing case at Büyükçekmece 10th Criminal Court of First Instance, the prosecution is seeking a prison sentence of between three and seven years, along with a political ban. İmamoğlu served as Mayor of Beylikdüzü between 2014 and 2019.

