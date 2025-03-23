Ekrem İmamoğlu is arrested and called the people to the squares

Verdicts were announced within the scope of the ‘corruption’ and ‘terrorism’ investigations against Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB).

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested by the judge on duty within the scope of the ‘corruption’ investigation. On the other hand, it was decided to reject the request for arrest on the charge of ‘aiding an armed terrorist organisation’ on the grounds that his arrest had already been decided in the other investigation.

CALL FROM EKREM İMAMOĞLU: RAISE YOUR VOICE BY GATHERING IN DEMOCRACY SQUARES

Ekrem İmamoğlu, following his arrest on charges of 'corruption', stated: “Fear does not avert death! You’ll be defeated either way!” He added, “I stand tall and I will never bow. Everything will be just fine.” Calling on citizens, İmamoğlu said, “Raise your voice by gathering in democracy squares in İstanbul’s Saraçhane and other provinces.”

İmamoğlu said, ‘I am standing tall, I will never bow down, everything will be very beautiful’. Making a call to the citizens, Imamoğlu said, ‘Raise your voice by gathering in İstanbul Saraçhane and democracy squares in our other provinces’.

The verdict on Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was announced within the scope of 'corruption' and 'terrorism' investigations.

İmamoğlu was arrested by the judge on duty within the scope of the 'corruption' investigation. On the other hand, it was decided to reject the arrest request at this stage on the grounds that his arrest had already been decided in the other investigation on the charge of 'aiding an armed terrorist organization'.

İmamoğlu made a statement on his social media account after the arrest decision. In his statement, Ekrem İmamoğlu said, “I am standing tall, I will never bow down. Everything will be very beautiful...”

İmamoğlu said the following:

"Fear will not change fate! Either way, you will be defeated! You will be defeated by our righteousness, our courage, our humility, and our smiles!

My dear nation, never be sad, never lose hope. We will remove this coup against our democracy, this dark stain, together. The days are near when those who orchestrated this process will be held accountable—both in this world and before the Almighty in the hereafter.

I call on all 86 million of my fellow citizens to rush to the ballot box and make our fight for democracy and justice heard across the world. I stand tall and will never bow.

Everything will be beautiful..."

CALL TO 'RAISE YOUR VOICE'

İmamoğlu made a call to citizens in a post on his social media account.

İmamoğlu said about the arrest verdict, “Dear citizens, Turkey woke up to a great betrayal today. The ongoing judicial process is not a legal process. It is a complete extrajudicial execution.”

Calling on citizens, İmamoğlu said the following: “I invite our nation to fight for rights with a sense of responsibility. This struggle for rights is a matter of the future of our nation and our children. Make sure you cast your vote today for the future of Turkey. Then raise your voice by meeting at Saraçhane in İstanbul and at democracy squares in other cities. It is the day to take responsibility against those who take the will of the people and to join the struggle for rights. Together, leaving no one behind.”

Ekrem İmamoğlu also made a post on the social media platform Instagram. In his post, İmamoğlu said that the letters of the children were delivered to him on his way to prison.

İmamoğlu said in his post, "I adore you... My dear ones, you are my most wonderful companions on this journey. Your Uncle Ekrem will come out and continue to do great things for you."

STATEMENT BY YILMAZ TUNÇ

Following the verdicts given within the scope of the investigation, Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç made a statement on his social media account as follows:

‘Within the scope of the investigations carried out by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, arrest, judicial control and release decisions have been made by the Criminal Judgeship of Peace on Duty in terms of the alleged offences against some suspects, including the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Judicial processes are open to review in our legal system and the relevant investigations are still ongoing.

Judges are bound by the scope of the file when making their decisions in the investigations and prosecutions they are dealing with; they reach a legal conclusion in line with the allegations, defence and evidence regarding the accusations.

In this context, it is wrong to characterise the judicial investigation as a ‘political investigation’, and drawing legal evaluations to political grounds may cause misperceptions in the public opinion and contradict the principle of the Rule of Law.

As a requirement of trust in the rule of law and the judiciary, all aspects of the process should be expected to be completed, and comments and evaluations should be handled with a restrained approach within this framework.

It should not be forgotten that justice is only administered by independent and impartial judicial authorities who make decisions on behalf of the Turkish nation.

For this reason, it should be remembered that everyone, especially those in positions of responsibility, should act more carefully, diligently and responsibly in their statements and avoid statements that may lead to misunderstandings in society.’