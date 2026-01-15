Ekrem İmamoğlu's diploma annulment case begins

The case against the revocation of the diploma of Ekrem İmamoğlu, Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and CHP's presidential candidate, who is imprisoned in Silivri Prison, will be heard today.

The case will be heard at the İstanbul 5th Administrative Criminal Court. The first hearing of the case will take place in the courtroom inside the Marmara Closed Prison in Silivri, where İmamoğlu is detained.

At around 11:20 a.m., CHP leader Özel entered the courtroom. Minutes later, Ekrem İmamoğlu was also brought into the courtroom and greeted with applause.

The hearing began at 11:40 a.m. Ekrem İmamoğlu stated, ‘I did not come here to defend my diploma. I came here to explain that the life a young man built by trusting his state is being dismantled.’

‘UNETHICAL ACTIONS ARE BEING TAKEN’

According to information reported by Can Öztürk from T24, İmamoğlu's first statements before the judge were as follows:

"I find your efforts to provide a courtroom environment as an administrative court important. In terms of the concepts of facilitating and complicating, since I am in Silivri, I must say that I have been following the arrangements made by the prosecutor's office from here with astonishment. We have entered the new year; I wish our entire country a happy new year in your presence. Both the world and our country are facing a test. This hearing is taking place on the day of Miraç Kandili. At the core of our religion is being a good person. I am also a citizen who strives to be a good person. In a moment, we will discuss my 18th birthday. I will explain what I did there and what I did to be a good person. Today, we are in a country where unethical practices are carried out. We see that the judicial harassment we have been subjected to for over a year is on a different level.

We are facing a very difficult test. I hope this test will have a positive outcome for our nation. Today, it is not just a court case that is being heard here; a country's claim to be a state governed by the rule of law is being tested. In this country, the question ‘Are my title deed, my diploma, my labour, my sweat safe?’ is on everyone's mind. I say this on behalf of 86 million people. This is a defence of trust in the law in this heavenly homeland. I never look at this situation individually.

In this struggle, I will tell the story of a young man who went to Cyprus, applied for horizontal transfer, and obtained his diploma in full. That is precisely why I am here; I am still in the same struggle. I submitted all the documents in full. Sometimes I wonder what would have happened if I had torn off a piece of paper and submitted it."

PRE-TRIAL TENSION

After the courtroom doors were closed, a scuffle broke out between those who wanted to follow the trial and the gendarmerie teams. CHP Ankara MP Sibel Suiçmez and Istanbul MP Ali Gökçek reacted to the situation.

In its latest interim decision, the court ruled that the capacity of the courtrooms at the İstanbul Regional Administrative Court was insufficient, the microphone system not being set up in a manner suitable for the hearing, the lack of a suitable area for the detained plaintiff to wait, and the fact that the courtrooms at the Marmara Closed Prison were considered more suitable.

DIPLOMA CANCELLED AFTER 31 YEARS

On 18 March 2025, the İstanbul University Board of Directors decided to cancel the bachelor's degrees of 28 individuals, including İmamoğlu.

One day after the cancellation decision on 18 March, on 19 March 2025, Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained at his home in Istanbul as part of the investigation against him and was subsequently arrested.

Alleging irregularities in the horizontal transfer process during İmamoğlu's graduation from the English Business Administration Department of the İstanbul University Faculty of Business Administration, a lawsuit was filed seeking the annulment of the Istanbul University Board of Directors' decision dated 18 March 2025 and numbered 3/1, which revoked his graduation and diploma on the grounds of ‘absence’ and ‘manifest error’.

The court panel hearing the case was changed under the appointment decisions of the Judges and Prosecutors Council (HSK). The President of the Istanbul 5th Administrative Court, R.Ş., was appointed to the Istanbul Regional Administrative Court, member G.Y. was also assigned to the same court, while member N.T.D. continued in his position.

Source: Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun diploma iptal davası başladı