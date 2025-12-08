Ekrem İmamoğlu's diploma case: 3rd hearing begins

The case concerning the diploma of Ekrem İmamoğlu, Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and presidential candidate of the CHP, has been postponed until 16 February 2026, pending the decision of the Administrative Court.

The hearing is being held at Marmara Prison in Silivri. Due to high attendance, the hearing is taking place in Hall 2 on the second basement floor instead of the largest hall. Ekrem İmamoğlu's mother Hava İmamoğlu, father Hasan İmamoğlu, wife Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu, son Selim İmamoğlu and sister are also attending the hearing.

Many lawyers and spectators were left standing as there were not enough chairs. According to journalist Fatoş Erdoğan's social media account, those in the hall stood up when İmamoğlu entered. Amidst rising applause, the slogan ‘Ekrem President’ was chanted in the hall. The judge warned against taking photographs. Ekrem İmamoğlu responded to the judge's warning by saying, ‘It's good to be seen, Your Honour, it's bad not to be seen.’

After the judge summarised the previous session, İmamoğlu's statement began. Starting to speak at 11:50 a.m., İmamoğlu said:

"No one can intimidate me. I am determined in my fight against the oppressors. The great Turkish judiciary does not like the courtroom, the judge does not like it. I wish I could say that nothing will happen to honourable judges like you, but unfortunately, it does. I will speak from the heart, and I want you to listen in the same way. I would like to remind you of Yunus's words: “The tongue speaks, the ear listens. The heart speaks, the universe listens.” This case is an attempt to prevent my candidacy; it is a political operation.

‘I CAME HERE TO ACCUSE’

Please listen to my statements in this regard. The complaint against me turned into an investigation the moment I announced my candidacy for the Presidency. My strength grows every day; I know that 86 million people are behind me. I will never give up the fight. I know that the fight is sacred. My fight is for the eternal survival of the Republic of Turkey and its crowning with democracy. We will not be silent; we will speak louder and grow bolder. I came here to make accusations. The day is near when those who obstruct fair justice will be tried in fair and independent courts. The judges were changed in every case involving my name. I say this to protect your reputation. Are you making decisions based on politics, or on behalf of the Turkish nation? The judge in this court has also been changed. I know your situation is difficult, but the judge who was sent here has an even more difficult job. He has been placed under suspicion. You don't change the referee in the middle of the game. I will ask a question: if I prove the opposite of what is alleged, will you be able to make an independent decision under this pressure? You cannot change justice by changing the judge. If you hide it today, it will come out tomorrow.

‘YOU ARE TRYING TO JUDGE 19-YEAR-OLD EKREM’

So what, he committed document fraud. Lies, deceit, slander. My diploma is as pure as my mother's milk. You are rewinding and trying to judge 19-year-old Ekrem. I will fight endlessly against those who mess with my diploma, I declare it here. I will hold them accountable, no matter what my position is. Fairly. I will hold them accountable in the next world too. This case is not about a diploma, it is about preventing Ekrem İmamoğlu from running for President. We will overcome these absurd days, no one should worry. I see myself as the most fearless person in history. We will not forgive those involved in this scheme. Those involved in this process will not be able to look their children in the face. Close this case immediately, Your Honour, and save the honour of the judiciary. In this case, 19-year-old İmamoğlu is on trial. I show as 25 years old now, and I am young, but anyway, I am in good health.”

‘YOUR JUDGESHIP IS WORTHLESS’

The court adjourned the hearing until 14:45. The hearing resumed at 15:05.

An interim decision was announced. The court ruled that the Administrative Court's decision should be awaited and adjourned the hearing until 16 February 2026.

Following the decision, İmamoğlu reacted by saying, ‘What a shame. Your judgement is worthless.’ İmamoğlu's mother, Hava İmamoğlu, Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu, and spectators protested the decision by banging on the benches. It was noted that the judge left the courtroom without writing down the decision.

FROM THE INDICTMENT

The indictment stated that Girne American University (GAÜ), where İmamoğlu studied in Cyprus, was not a university recognised by the Higher Education Council (YÖK) in 1990. It was alleged that only the Eastern Mediterranean University was recognised among the institutions operating in Cyprus at that time, but that ‘horizontal transfer quotas were increased irregularly’.

The indictment alleged that İmamoğlu committed the crime of ‘forgery of official documents’ in a ‘chain manner’. It was claimed that the documents required for horizontal transfer were ‘formally correct but fake in terms of content’.

Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained during the 19 March operations and has been in custody since 23 March. He faces up to 2,352 years in prison.

JUDGE APPOINTED TO MARAŞ Meanwhile, Ali Doğan, the judge of Istanbul 59th Criminal Court of First Instance, who presided over the ‘document forgery’ case opened in parallel with the decision to revoke the diploma, was transferred to Kahramanmaraş by a decree of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors following reports that he had allowed İmamoğlu's trial to be filmed and permitted his detained lawyer, Mehmet Pehlivan, to defend him via SEGBIS from prison. It was determined that Judge Ali Doğan had filed a criminal complaint regarding the aforementioned reports prior to the decree. CANDIDACY MAY BE PREVENTED A sentence and possible political ban in relation to the case, which the CHP considers ‘political’ and ‘aimed at preventing his presidential candidacy,’ could prevent İmamoğlu from becoming a presidential candidate. The indictment seeks a prison sentence for İmamoğlu on charges of ‘chain forgery of official documents’ and the deprivation of certain rights (political ban) under Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK).

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Diploma davası ertelendi: Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan tepki, published in BirGün newspaper on December 8, 2025.