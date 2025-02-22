Ekrem İmamoğlu submits application for CHP presidential primary

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has officially submitted his application to participate in the CHP primary election for the party’s presidential candidacy.

The application was submitted by İmamoğlu’s lawyer, Mehmet Pehlivan. Pehlivan submitted İmamoğlu’s candidacy application documents to CHP Deputy Chair Gül Çiftçi, who is responsible for elections and intra-party legal affairs. During the submission, CHP İstanbul MP Turan Taşkın Özer accompanied Pehlivan.

İMAMOĞLU'S FIRST STATEMENT

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who officially submitted his candidacy for the CHP presidential primary, shared a statement on his social media account.

"Today, by taking the first step toward a new beginning, I have officially applied to become the Presidential Candidate of the Republican People's Party, a party I am honored to be a member of," İmamoğlu announced.

He continued:

"We are embarking on a journey with our nation, which deserves a dignified life and longs for freedom, justice, prosperity, and unity. This is a journey to make our state democratic and strong, our people wealthy and peaceful, and our citizens equal and free. We will restore parliamentary democracy, the separation of powers, and checks and balances as soon as possible. We will prioritize democratic participation, address our people's concerns and anxieties, and together, we will revive hope and the dream of a better future.

We will make justice the foundation of property, not of power; we will rid state institutions, science, art, sports and media of partisanship; we will not see our rivals as enemies; we will transform political competition into a fair, civilised and chivalrous race in the presence of the nation. We will protect our country, our unity, our solidarity and the goal of a strong Turkey all together.

We will work hard, achieve success, and share fairly. As a nation, we will increase our prosperity. In this struggle, which we will walk with faith and hope, we will never tire and never give up. We will make our Republic, entrusted to us by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and our martyrs, shine like a star in its second century. With the strong participation and prayers of our people, may our path be clear."

PRIMARY ELECTION SET FOR MARCH 23

The candidate application period for the CHP presidential primary ends today. Prospective candidates must submit their required documents to CHP Headquarters by 5:00 PM.

The CHP primary election timeline is as follows:

February 14 (Friday): Announcement of the Presidential Candidate Selection Directive and election schedule,

February 17 (Monday): Start of candidate applications and formation of election committees,

February 18 (Tuesday): Determination of the number of ballot boxes, number of voters per ballot box, and voting locations.

February 21 (Friday): Deadline for candidate applications and election committee formations.

February 22 (Saturday): Announcement of candidates by the Central Executive Committee and drawing of lots for ballot positions.

February 24 (Monday): Start of ballot printing.

February 28 (Friday): Deadline for members to register as eligible voters in the primary.

March 3 (Monday): Printing of voter lists.

March 13 (Thursday): Voter lists sent to district offices.

March 14 (Friday): Ballots sent to district offices.

March 16 (Sunday): Voter lists posted at district offices, and the Central Committee announces the number of ballot boxes and voting locations.

March 18 (Tuesday): Voter lists taken down.

March 20 (Thursday): Drawing of names for ballot committee members from candidates' or their representatives’ nominations, finalizing the ballot committees.

March 21 (Friday): Review and resolution of objections to voter lists.

March 23 (Sunday): Election day, with approximately 4,000 ballot boxes set up across Türkiye.

MANSUR YAVAŞ WILL NOT PARTICIPATE

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB) Mayor Mansur Yavaş had previously announced that he would not take part in CHP’s presidential primary election.

Reports suggest that Yavaş conveyed this decision directly to CHP leader Özgür Özel and Ekrem İmamoğlu during a closed-door meeting between the three leaders.

Note: This text has been translated form the Turkish original entitled Ekrem İmamoğlu adaylık için başvurdu published in BirGün newspaper on February 21, 2025.