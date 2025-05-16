Ekrem İmamoğlu: We will overcome these difficult days in solidarity

Ekrem İmamoğlu, CHP's Presidential Candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is imprisoned in Silivri Prison, made statements.

In the statement shared on the account of the Presidential Candidate Office, Ekrem İmamoğlu said, "My dear companions; our mayors, council members, managers, political and administrative colleagues; the processes carried out unlawfully, with fabricated accusations and newly discovered disgraceful methods, under enemy law, have brought us together in this shared fate, whether imprisoned or not."

"I have no doubt that we will overcome these difficult days together in solidarity" said İmamoğlu: "I am sure that you will meet our citizens with very good services as you have done so far with your very strong skills and experience."

İmamoğlu continued: "I trust you. I look to Turkey’s future from a place that is always by your side, thinking with you, feeling your good thoughts, with your strong stance and hope. Everything will be very good!"

Source: Ekrem İmamoğlu: Dayanışma içerisinde bu zor günleri aşacağız