Elif Atayman calls on the Minister of Justice: Put an end to this torture

Dr. İpek Elif Atayman, the former General Manager of Medya A.Ş., who has been detained since 19 March as part of an investigation into the İBB and was transferred from Silivri to Afyonkarahisar Closed Prison on 5 June without informing her family or lawyers, shared the treatment she has endured and made an appeal to the Justice Minister.

Atayman stated that she had been awaiting her release in the belief that justice would prevail, as she had committed no crime, but that the physical and psychological violence she had experienced, which had reached its most concrete form with her transfer to Afyon, made it necessary for her to share her story: “I was held in a cell for 72 days, then in a ward for five days. Then, with a piece of bread, my wrists shackled for 7.5 hours, I was transferred to Afyon in a one-square-metre armoured cabin.”

Atayman appealed to Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, describing how his detention had turned into torture:

“My wrists are bruised from the handcuffs. I am lying on the floor here. My belongings are in a garbage bag. I am only allowed a 10-minute visit once a week. This is not a trial; it is violence and open punishment. I have no MASAK record, no HTS record, and no suspicious assets. All documents related to my 20-month tenure as general director are in court; I have not provided a single illegal or non-compliant service. No questions to the contrary were asked. I do not understand what is being demanded of me or on what grounds I am being subjected to this treatment. Mr. Minister of Justice, you said, ‘Prisoners are entrusted to our state’; is this how they are cared for? Put an end to this physical and psychological violence, this torture. Despite all these facts, if it is claimed that there are ‘concrete evidence indicating the existence of strong suspicion of a crime,’ then try me without detention!

While I was calmly awaiting my release, believing that justice would prevail since I had committed no crime, the physical and psychological violence that reached its most concrete form with my transfer to Afyon made it necessary to share the process I experienced. I was held in a cell for 72 days, then in a ward for 5 days. Then, with a piece of bread, my wrists shackled for 7.5 hours, I was transferred to Afyon in a one-square-metre armoured cabin. My wrists are bruised from the shackles. Here, I am lying on the floor. My belongings are in a trash bag. I am only allowed a 10-minute visit once a week. This is not a trial; this is clear punishment...

"I HAVE NO MASAK RECORD, NO HTS RECORD, NO SUSPICIOUS ASSETS’

I have no MASAK record, no HTS record, and no suspicious assets. All documents related to my 20-month tenure as general director are in court; I have not provided a single illegal or non-compliant service. No questions to the contrary were asked. I do not understand what is being demanded of me or the reason for this treatment. During my tenure, I replaced the official vehicle with a modest one to protect the interests of the institution. I even had my general directorate business cards printed at a stationery store to avoid incurring expenses for the institution. Is this my crime?”

‘MY RIGHT TO VISIT AND DEFEND MYSELF IS BEING ACTUALLY DENIED"

Atayman noted that due to the distance between Afyonkarahisar and İstanbul, visits from family and lawyers would be very difficult, emphasising that this effectively denies her right to visit and defend herself:

“The fastest way to reach Afyonkarahisar takes 6 hours, and the nearest airport is 60 kilometres away. My family are elderly people... My security and health rights are being violated, my right to visit and defend myself is being effectively denied; my personal rights and the presumption of innocence are being violated.”

Dr. İpek Elif Atayman, who said that she was being isolated and her social ties were being severed, said, “With this transfer, I am being isolated and severed from my social ties. I have not done anything to deserve the conditions I am in. To this day, I have not done a single thing that would harm the state or the nation.”

The Atayman family also stated that what is happening has turned into an open punishment and that the principles of the rule of law are being violated, saying, “Elif is being shuttled from one place to another with cell, ward, and prison changes without any charges. If this is not punishment, what is it? These practices are neither lawful nor conscientious. We only want justice. Release Elif and try her without detention” they appealed to the Ministry.

Source: Elif Atayman'dan Adalet Bakanı'na çağrı: Bu işkenceye son verin