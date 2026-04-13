End the tyranny of misery immediately

Labour Service

Stating that the AKP regime has condemned pensioners to “poverty pensions” through low monthly payments and rising living costs, pensioners have been continuing their protests since January, when the increases were determined.

All Pensioners’ Union’s call led to simultaneous rallies being held yesterday in Istanbul, Aydın, Bursa, Karabük, Kayseri, Mersin and Trabzon. The union also reiterated its call for the rally to be held in Dikili, Izmir, on 19 April.

As part of the Marmara Regional Rally, the gathering in Istanbul took place at Kadıköy Pier Square. Pensioners flocked to the venue from numerous cities, including Edirne, Keşan, Lüleburgaz, Kocaeli, Düzce and Gebze. While the day’s largest demonstration took place in Istanbul, slogans such as “We are pensioners, we are right, we will win”, “We will not surrender to destitution” and “There is no salvation alone; either all together or none of us” stood out at the rally.

The rally was supported by KESK, CHP, DEM Party, EMEP, TİP, LEFT Party, EHP, and the Istanbul Pensioners and Workers’ Association. Numerous figures attended, including Sema Barbaros, EMEP Istanbul Provincial Chair; Alper Taş and Kemal Koç, members of the LEFT Party’s Central Executive Committee; Caner Sarıtaş, CHP Kadıköy District Chair; Musa Piroğlu, former DEM Party MP; and Aykurt Nuhoğlu, former Mayor of Kadıköy.

MISSING MEALS, INSUFFICIENT MEDICINES

In a joint statement issued across seven provinces, it was stated that pensioners are being deliberately impoverished through conscious policies. The statement, which declared that “retirement is no longer about resting, but a struggle for survival against poverty”, emphasised that low monthly pensions have made life unsustainable. The situation faced by pensioners was summarised with the words “Shopping bags are empty, meals are incomplete, medicines are half-empty”, whilst attention was drawn to housing and health issues.

Metin Tekiz, a member of the Executive Board of the Union of All Pensioners, who read the statement in Kadıköy, noted that the country is experiencing not only an economic crisis but also a deep democratic crisis. Tekiz said, “Elected officials are being removed from office, the will of the people is being usurped. The judiciary has been politicised. Without democracy, there is no bread; without the rule of law, there is no life.”

In assessments of the economic situation, it was stated that TÜİK data does not reflect reality. Tekiz criticised the regime’s price hike policies, saying, “Real inflation is felt in the markets, on bills and in rent. The rise in fuel prices is affecting everything from needles to thread. Electricity and gas bills are skyrocketing; even bread is becoming a luxury.”

The statements emphasised not only the economic but also the political situation. While the appointment of trustees, the politicisation of the judiciary and the crackdown on freedom of expression were criticised, the phrases “Without democracy, there is no bread; without the rule of law, there is no life” stood out.

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A DECENT LIFE

At rallies held in seven provinces, the Union of All Pensioners listed their demands as follows:

• An immediate flat-rate increase of 20,000 TL must be applied to every pension.

• Law No. 5510, which condemns pensioners to destitution, must be amended; the minimum pension must be brought into line with the minimum civil servant’s salary.

• In accordance with Article 90 of the Constitution, obstacles to pensioners’ trade union organisation must be removed.

• The current bonus is not even enough to buy a rooster; bonuses must be raised to the level of the minimum wage.

• A harmonisation law must be enacted, the rights losses of Early Retirement Scheme (EYT) beneficiaries must be rectified, and co-payments for healthcare must be abolished.

• Finally, the union called for the struggle to be intensified with the slogan “Let us unite without any ifs or buts”.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sefalet zulmüne derhal son verin, published in BirGün newspaper on April 13, 2026.