Ended before it began

Kayhan Ayhan

The hearing in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Case, involving 402 defendants including CHP’s presidential candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, ended before it even began yesterday.

CHP Istanbul MP Turan Taşkın Özer, who arrived at the courtroom in Silivri wearing a lawyer’s robe, and other MPs were asked by the court to move to the public section, leading to a heated debate before the hearing was suspended. The court adjourned the hearing until today on the grounds that order could not be maintained.

Security measures were stepped up during the second week of the İBB Trial. In the case being heard at the Istanbul 40th High Criminal Court in Silivri, it was noted that only journalists with turquoise press passes would be admitted to the courtroom. It was stated that journalists without press passes would follow the proceedings from the press room. On the fifth day of the trial, journalists followed the İBB Case from their seats in the farthest corner of the courtroom.

The CHP’s presidential candidate, Ekrem İmamoğlu, was brought into the courtroom alongside the other defendants. When İmamoğlu entered the courtroom, spectators chanted “President İmamoğlu”. CHP Istanbul MP Turan Taşkın Özer entered the courtroom wearing a lawyer’s robe, reminding everyone that he was a legal professional. The gendarmerie asked Özer to move to the public gallery.

REACTION FROM THE CHP

The presiding judge said, “An MP is sitting in the lawyers’ section; please move to the public gallery.” In response, CHP Istanbul MP Turan Taşkın Özer stated that he was a lawyer. The presiding judge then said: “You can follow the proceedings from the public gallery and take your notes from there. We start every morning with a problem. We have a large number of detainees. We are trying to hear the defence; we cannot continue with a crisis every day. Let’s move to the public gallery.” The lawyers also objected to the situation. CHP MP Mahmut Tanal reacted by saying, “You are acting arbitrarily. You are obliged to comply with the Constitution.” Following the dispute, the hearing was adjourned until today, whilst CHP members protested the situation. Speaking during the break in the hearing, CHP Deputy Group Leader Murat Emir stated that the court panel did not wish to speak to anyone. Emir, who indicated they would not leave the courtroom, said, “Our colleagues are reminding them of the law. There are powers derived from the Solicitors’ Act. They do not wish to hear these. In the courtroom, they could not respond to any of the claims we made. But in the end, they stood up and left, saying they were taking a break. And there is currently no communication," he said.

OBJECTION TO THE REJECTION DECISION

Meanwhile, Hüseyin Ersöz, one of the lawyers in the IBB case, objected to the rejection of the motion to recuse the judge. In the application, it was argued that the appointment of a new panel was contrary to the “principle of the natural judge”. It was alleged that the indictment had been leaked to the press before the lawyers, that detention orders had been issued without a concrete assessment, and that there were differing practices among the defendants during the trial. In the application made on 16 March, it was stated that procedures contrary to due process and the law had been carried out since the beginning of the trial, and that this had raised serious doubts regarding the impartiality and independence of the court panel.

REQUEST GRANTED

Furthermore, the Istanbul 40th High Criminal Court, which is hearing the IBB case, requested measures regarding who would be admitted to the courtroom on the grounds that the defendants’ defences needed to be completed and that court proceedings needed to be conducted in accordance with procedural rules. According to the document, it was requested that defence lawyers representing the defendants, plaintiffs and their lawyers be admitted to the sixth session of the first hearing of the case. According to a report in the Cumhuriyet newspaper, the Court requested that, in the case of detained defendants, only one person from their first or second-degree relatives be admitted to the courtroom. The letter requested that necessary measures be taken to ensure that no one other than the aforementioned individuals is admitted to the courtroom. The request was accepted by the prosecution.

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ESTABLISHED WITH ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS

The trial of 41 individuals, including Muhittin Böcek who has been suspended from his post as mayor, against whom charges have been brought as part of an investigation into Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, has commenced. The first hearing of the case, heard at the Antalya 6th High Criminal Court, was attended by the 41 ‘defendants’ five of whom are in custody, including the detained Muhittin Böcek, his son Mustafa Gökhan Böcek, and İlker Arslan, who was removed from his post at the Antalya Police Department as well as the plaintiffs and the parties’ lawyers.

The hearing was attended by CHP Deputy Chairman Gökan Zeybek, several CHP MPs, Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Büşra Özdemir, and the families of those on trial. In his defence, Böcek stated, “All the allegations are based on supplementary statements. We know exactly what those supplementary statements are.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Başlamadan bitti, published in BirGün newspaper on March 17, 2026.