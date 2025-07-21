Erdoğan, Bahçeli, Öcalan: Ummah, Nation, Realpolitik

Yaşar Aydın

As MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli puts it, Abdullah Öcalan, the founding leader of the PKK, has increasingly asserted his presence in daily politics. The İmralı records, his letters to the organisation and various political party leaders are back on the public agenda. If the gates are fully opened, İmralı is likely to become a political power centre alongside Beştepe and Balgat. What’s truly striking is how closely aligned Erdoğan, Bahçeli and Öcalan’s political readings are from developments in the Middle East to domestic needs. The fact that they make statements complementing each other without any direct contact is something even students reading the same book or learning from the same teacher would struggle to achieve.

Before analysing the background to these joint signals, it’s worth glancing at a few key headlines from the past week.

A COMMON GOAL?

President Erdoğan first framed the Kurdish-Turkish-Arab alliance via the Middle East as a unity of the ummah. Then MHP leader Bahçeli reportedly proposed a new idea: that one of the vice presidents be an Alevi and the other a Kurd. We say reportedly because although İsmail Saymaz’s report hasn’t been denied, there’s still no official statement.

Finally, DEM co-chair Bakırhan, in an interview with T24, stated that “if the CHP comes to the table, maybe İmamoğlu will be released”, thereby extending an invitation, albeit indirectly, to the main opposition to join the emerging tripartite alliance. He did this while offering extremely unfortunate examples.

An outside observer might interpret this picture as the government once again setting the game and paving the way for re-election. But is that really the case? Before turning to public sentiment, let’s look inside the parties.

In Bahçeli’s party, often framed as the expression of “state logic,” things aren’t going well. There have been resignations. Protests have at times reached the headquarters in Balgat. The leadership is therefore very aggressive.

What we’ve heard from AKP’s Kızılcahamam camp differs slightly from what journalist Sedat Bozkurt wrote in his column for Kısa Dalga. A significant portion of the party base reportedly complained that “we can’t go out into the street,” and there’s serious backlash against ministers. CHP’s rally in Trabzon, what the mayor of Fatih said about jailed Murat Çalık, and events during the municipal delegate vote in Adıyaman are all more than enough to indicate that the AKP is in trouble.

Things aren’t much different for the Kurdish movement. Despite Öcalan’s interventions and the call to lay down arms, the desired impact hasn’t been achieved.

This assessment is supported by a report by BirGün politics editor Öncü Durmuş last week, where Van MP Sinan Çiftyürek and public opinion researcher Yüksel Genç both stated that the dominant feeling is “mistrust due to uncertainty and cautious optimism.”

AKP’S “DEATH SPIRAL”

It’s clear the government is launching a new political engineering project by relying on Trump. What’s more, they’ve raised the stakes. They’re preparing for a move that not only changes the system but also risks derailing Turkey from the course it’s tried to follow for nearly a century. As the façade of the “Terror-Free Turkey” narrative slips away, this trend becomes even clearer. Öcalan is one of the main supporters of this direction.

This manoeuvre has sparked far more backlash than expected. Those who hoped to be met with the slogan “Strong leader, strong Turkey” instead faced the opposite. Erdoğan’s recent ummah discourse and Bahçeli’s support didn’t stir a leaf. Public trust in the government has been deeply eroded. This bold gamble already looks set to go down in history as a “death spiral.”

In the end, life in countries like Turkey doesn’t follow the headlines of pro-government papers, the mood of MPs who leap to their feet every three minutes to applaud Erdoğan’s speeches, or Trump’s ambitions in the Middle East. The people’s stance and the natural flow of life reacted with revulsion the moment they sensed the engineered ethnic and sectarian project. All that’s left is to consign those trying to impose it to history’s dustbin.

BAHÇELİ’S ALEVIS AND KURDS

Bahçeli proposing Alevis and Kurds for the vice presidency is not a new line of rhetoric for those in power. The same mindset once inserted Ali Haydar Saltık into the National Security Council of the dark 12 September 1980 junta as general secretary, and marketed Özal as a Kurd.

Bahçeli is fully aware that without a demand for democracy and freedom, identities mean nothing. It seems he merely tried to add another brick to the wall of ethnic and sectarian politics they are trying to build. What’s more surprising is that some people still interpret this as a positive development.

BAKIRHAN’S CALL

DEM co-chair Tuncer Bakırhan stirred controversy last week in his interview with T24 by linking CHP’s participation in a new peace process with İmamoğlu’s possible release. If it had stopped there, it might not have been worth dwelling on. After all, in interviews context can slip.

But when similar calls for the CHP to “be reasonable” come from other sections of the opposition beyond DEM, the situation changes.

What must be done now is to shift the focus from the opposition back onto the government. Proposals to the opposition are meaningless without criticising or resisting the government’s actions. This is a regime that is historically weak and incapable of solving any problems. In such a context, ascribing it omnipotent power, regardless of intent, serves only to fuel this despotic structure. Opposition forces have long seen dismantling the one-man regime as their main task. That mission has not yet been achieved, and without placing it back at the top of the agenda, there’s no point in moving on to the rest.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Erdoğan, Bahçeli, Öcalan: Ümmet, millet, reel siyaset, published in BirGün newspaper on July 21, 2025.