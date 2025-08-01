Erdoğan had postponed the mine strike: Strike decision on 2 August at TTK and MTA

The GMİS Executive Board stated that the strike would be held due to the deadlock in the collective bargaining process covering workers at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise (TTK) and the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA).

In a written statement, the union noted that the 31st Term Collective Bargaining Agreement at TTK and the 21st Term Agreement at MTA have been ongoing since March.

The talks were held within the scope of the Public Sector Framework Protocol (KÇP), and the statement read: “Despite all our good-faith efforts and calls, due to the failure to reach consensus in the KÇP process, we will implement our strike decision as of 08:00 on Saturday, 2 August 2025.”

The statement emphasised that the strike decision will be implemented at all workplaces affiliated with TTK and MTA, and underlined the union’s determination to continue its struggle on behalf of its members.

“We hope this step we have taken for TTK and MTA workers to attain the working conditions and wage levels they deserve will yield positive outcomes for the working class,” the statement concluded.

Source: TTK ve MTA'da 2 Ağustos’ta grev kararı