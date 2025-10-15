Erdoğan has never let Trump down: The Palace’s tale of triumph won’t hold the fort

Öncü Durmuş

At the summit in Egypt, turned into a ‘peace show,’ the one-man regime once again displayed its complete submission to the US. Following AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent meeting with US President Trump, which revealed a search for ‘legitimacy,’ the peace summit again exposed the regime’s dependence on imperialism.

Speaking before the signing of the memorandum of intent between the US, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt, Trump said Erdoğan had never let the US down.

Emphasising Turkey’s military power, Trump also said Erdoğan was his friend and had always been there for him whenever needed. Trump ended his remarks by thanking Erdoğan for his support.

Even these statements alone reveal how dependent the regime has become on the US for survival, but the developments did not stop there.

On his flight back from Egypt, Erdoğan showered Trump with praise.

Stressing the importance of diplomacy with Trump, Erdoğan said, “We support and stand behind President Trump’s sincere efforts to end the Gaza conflict and bring lasting peace to the Middle East.”

Behind the image of friendship presented at the ‘peace agreement’ with Trump lies, without doubt, imperialism’s new regional design and the new processes to be imposed on the country.

The clearest picture so far is that the Palace regime has completely placed its direction in the hands of the US. The regime, just as Trump said, sent the message: whenever you need us, we’ll be here.

Striving to maintain power with Trump’s backing, the Palace administration has almost declared that it will gladly deepen its dependence.

THE PALACE WILL DO WHATEVER THE US SAYS

Trump’s praise for Erdoğan always ends with references to Turkey’s support for the US and how useful it has been in the region. Erdoğan has never missed a pass, repeating his “my friend Trump” line and expressing readiness to take on any role without hesitation.

So much so that Trump, greeted with applause at the Knesset in Tel Aviv, said, “This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East. An incredible victory for Israel and the world,” words that were lost amid the regime’s cries of victory.

When asked “whether Turkish soldiers would go to Gaza”, Erdoğan’s response drew attention. The question itself has become dependent on Washington’s instructions. Erdoğan said, “Our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, and Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın will speak with their counterparts. I will also stay in contact with the leaders.”

The secret meetings with Trump Jr., which began as a quest for legitimacy and led to discussions on Boeing purchases, lifting customs tariffs, and liquefied natural gas imports, continued as Erdoğan’s emphasis on ‘Trump diplomacy’ marked the final step into full US tutelage.

INTERNALLY NEEDING A STORY

The Palace regime seems quite pleased with the current situation. As the opposition frequently notes after the 19 March coup, this submission in foreign policy has become a means of obtaining consent for deeper authoritarianism at home.

Every institution, judiciary, media, police has been mobilised to destroy the opposition completely. Yet, amid so many problems, the regime can hardly convince the people even on the growing poverty and injustice alone.

Now the Palace has rolled up its sleeves once more to craft a new story.

On one hand, there are ‘peace songs’ about the Kurdish question; on the other, talk of sending ‘peace’ under US command to Gaza. Both are parts of the same search for a narrative to fortify the regime.

Following the summit, the pro-government media unanimously praised Trump’s plan. The so-called ‘peace plan,’ perfectly aligned with the US’s new Middle East design, was headlined as Erdoğan’s victory.

Meanwhile, all social groups opposing imperialists and the one-man regime are being labelled ‘anti-peace.’ Erdoğan even said Turkey and Syria’s destinies were intertwined: “As I said at Malazgirt, those who turn towards Ankara and Damascus will win, those who seek other patrons will lose.”

Whether this plan will suffice for a Palace administration that has run out of stories to tell remains to be seen. Yet with ongoing trade with Israel, moves in foreign policy opening space for Tel Aviv, and total obedience to US plans, the word ‘peace’ serves only the regime’s own consolidation. Even convincing its own base with this victory tale seems doubtful.

TRUMP WON’T BE ENOUGH; THE REGIME MUSTN’T BE QUESTIONED

The only thing that could disrupt the Palace’s plans is public anger against the one-man regime. They know they cannot remain in power through legitimacy borrowed from the White House or through intensified repression.

That’s why full submission to Trump, new ‘victory stories’ for domestic use, and pressure on the opposition may all fail to keep the ruling bloc standing.

It has therefore become a priority for the regime to shift the political focus elsewhere. Erdoğan’s comments targeting CHP leader Özgür Özel and municipal corruption on his return from Egypt, as well as MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s remarks pointing once again to Öcalan within his so-called Alevi opening, all fit this strategy.

From attempts to fuel infighting within the opposition, to images of legitimacy shared with other parties at the Palace, to the isolation of CHP and endless commission debates, every move aims to block the path of opposition to the regime.

For this reason, a front of struggle extending from the left to the right against the one-man regime will be the only force capable of untying this knot.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Erdoğan Trump’ı hiç yüzüstü bırakmamış: Saray’ın zafer masalı tâhkimat sağlamaz, published in BirGün newspaper on October 15, 2025.