Erdoğan postponed the strike, miners rise up: Those who ignore our labour also take away our right to strike!

The Turkish Mine Workers’ Union issued a written statement regarding the postponement of the strike they had planned to begin on 1 August, citing its classification as “disruptive to national security” under a presidential decision.

The statement recalled that the strike decision followed months of deadlocked Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations, highlighting that the government’s proposed wage increases fell far short of the expectations of all miners and public sector workers amid the country’s severe economic conditions and high inflation.

The union stressed that the right to strike is an indispensable part of democracy and trade union struggle, and described the postponement decision as unjust and unlawful. Emphasising that the ban would not intimidate the miners or cause them to give up their legitimate demands, the statement read, “In the face of this anti-labour stance, as the Turkish Mine Workers’ Union, we will escalate our struggle by using every legal and democratic right.”

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

According to a decision published in the Official Gazette bearing the signature of AKP Chair and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the strike decision taken by the Turkish Mine Workers’ Union has been postponed for 60 days on the grounds that it poses a threat to national security.

The decision was made in accordance with Article 63 of Law No. 6356 on Trade Unions and Collective Bargaining Agreements. The strike postponement covers four different workplaces affiliated with Eti Maden Enterprises.

The workplaces covered by the postponement decision are:

Eti Maden Enterprises General Directorate Headquarters – Çankaya, Ankara

Bigadiç Boron Operations Directorate – Bigadiç, Balıkesir

Kırka Boron Operations Directorate – Seyitgazi, Eskişehir

Emet Boron Operations Directorate – Emet, Kütahya

The Mine Workers’ Union (Maden-İş) had announced: “If no agreement is reached between the Ministry of Labour and Social Security of the Republic of Turkey and TÜRK-İŞ, a STRIKE ACTION will begin at the Eti Maden Enterprises General Directorate on 1 August 2025 and at the TKİ General Directorate on 8 August 2025.”

Source: Grev ertelendi, madenciler ayakta: Emeklerimizi yok sayanlar grev hakkını da elimizden alıyor!