Erdoğan's BRICS dream stalled by China and India

Foreign News

Turkey's application for BRICS membership was vetoed by China and India. At the summit that ended in Brazil, Ankara remained a ‘partner country’ while Indonesia gained full membership. It was noted that Turkey's dream of membership was blocked by US pressure and tensions with India.

According to a report by Middle East Eye, China and India's joint stance prevented Turkey from joining. Turkey's NATO membership closed all doors to membership. A Brazilian diplomat was quoted as saying, ‘Turkey is a NATO member, and many countries are concerned about how this situation will play out within the bloc.’ Ankara applied to join BRICS at last year's summit in Kazan, Russia. President Erdoğan of the AKP stated that Turkey was ready to join BRICS.

INDONESIA JOINED, TURKEY LEFT OUT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced last year that BRICS was not accepting new members. Turkey and 13 other countries were offered ‘partner country’ status. AKP President Erdoğan did not attend this year's BRICS summit. Instead, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan represented Turkey as a partner country.

Indonesia's acceptance as a full member and Turkey's failure to achieve this status was another foreign policy fiasco for the one-man regime.

According to the website, India posed the most serious obstacle to Turkey's membership process. India reminded that participation in BRICS is achieved by unanimous vote. Turkey's close military cooperation with Pakistan and Ankara's role in the recent Kashmir tensions were the reasons behind New Delhi's objections.

Following the clashes between India and Pakistan in recent months, Ankara had openly sided with Pakistan. The Indian media claimed that Turkey had sent weapons, ammunition and more than 350 unmanned aerial vehicles to Pakistan. The Modi government began imposing sanctions on Turkish companies. Boycotts against Turkey were also carried out in the Indian public sphere.

BEIJING SEES TURKEY AS A BURDEN

It has been noted that China has reservations about Ankara due to the Uyghur issue and concerns about Turkey's economy. While China sees Turkey as a potential burden in terms of the BRICS Development Bank, it also considers it a potential strategic power within the Belt and Road Initiative. It is adopting a balanced and cautious approach between economic and geopolitical interests.

According to an analysis on Rusi.org, China does not trust Turkey. Although Erdoğan has remained silent on the Uyghur issue, Beijing and Ankara are constantly at odds in the World Trade Organisation. Mutual tariffs are being imposed and accusations are being made.

It has been suggested that US President Trump's negative stance towards BRICS and threats to increase tariffs have also played a role in Ankara's decision to back down.

Trump announced that he sees the BRICS countries' efforts to create a new currency as a threat and that he will impose a 100% tariff on these countries.

While Erdoğan is trying to mend fences with Trump, it is claimed that Ankara has chosen to remain silent on these issues in order to avoid drawing the wrath of the US.

∗∗∗

EVERYTHING IS FINE, ACCORDING TO FİDAN

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who made assessments after the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro on 6-7 July, stated that the summit was productive. Fidan said, "Turkey's international stance is the reason why its voice is heard. There is an international community that wants to benefit from our experiences." The acronym BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates were later included in the alliance.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Erdoğan’ın BRICS hayali Çin ve Hindistan’a takıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 9, 2025.