Erdoğan's never-ending story: He has solved it, he will solve it, he is solving it… hopefully

Yaşar Aydın

When the AKP was founded on 14 August 2001, Turkey was deeply embroiled in an economic crisis, attempting to ‘overcome’ it under Kemal Derviş's leadership and an IMF programme. This was immediately after the 1999 Kocaeli and Düzce earthquakes and the period when President Sezer and Prime Minister Ecevit threw constitutional booklets at each other.

On 21 February 2001, dubbed ‘Black Wednesday,’ the dollar doubled overnight, and overnight interest rates reached 7500%. By 3 November 2002, when the AKP established its regime with 34% of the vote, the waters had calmed somewhat in the country, and progress had been made on some issues. With Kemal Derviş's programme, the entire cost of the crisis was borne by the public, while capital finally breathed a sigh of relief and the credit taps were opened.

Significant progress had also been made on the Kurdish issue. After Öcalan was captured and brought to Turkey, the PKK declared a unilateral ceasefire in September 1999, which lasted for about five years. During this period, apart from a few minor incidents, the clashes had ceased. Liberals, the business world, the Gülen community and all right-wingers joined the chorus of ‘change,’ preaching that democracy would come to the country through democratic Islamists. The way was paved for Erdoğan's regime, and the conditions were set.

THE ADDRESS OF THE SOLUTION

In the early 2000s, the AKP and Erdoğan were presented as the political address that would solve Turkey's fundamental problems. They received full support from the US and the EU. Those who objected were thrown into prison with conspiracies, just as they are today. They first took control of all the institutions they defined as obstacles to Turkey's democratisation, then strengthened them even further.

Income distribution, inflation and unemployment were the issues to be tackled in the years when Erdoğan was in power. Erdoğan's famous fight against the 3Ys (Yasak, Yolsuzluk, Yoksulluk - Prohibition, Corruption, Poverty) was also among the slogans of that period. A quarter of a century has passed since the AKP was founded. Far from solving a single problem, things have gotten worse in all areas. The public no longer trusts not only the regime but also the state and its institutions. The sense of community has eroded. The AKP, which set out 25 years ago with the promise to ‘take Turkey to the A league,’ has now reached the top of the world rankings in terms of poverty, injustice, unemployment, inflation, femicide, and strike bans. Turkey has been relegated.

THANKS TO THE OPPOSITION

Erdoğan remained in power despite failing to solve any of the country's problems, even making them worse. Not content with merely staying in power, he is still claiming that ‘I will solve the problems’ and is seeking another term. It sounds like a joke, but the AKP, which created, deepened and made these problems chronic, is now acting as if it has nothing to do with them and is offering to solve them. And it still thinks there is a buyer for this.

Undoubtedly, the endless support of the US and EU countries has played a significant role in Erdoğan's ability to remain in this position 25 years later. But it is also certain that the situation cannot be explained solely by external support. Without internal contributions to this external support, this illusion could not have lasted 25 years. Whenever the AKP and Erdoğan found themselves in a tight spot or a dead end, opposition parties and leaders came to their rescue. Tansu Çiller, Erkan Mumcu, Deniz Baykal, Öcalan, Akşener, Sinan Oğan; the list is so long that if we wrote them all down, there would be no space left in the newspaper. While some figures denied this support, other political figures openly stated that they threw Erdoğan a lifeline.

The government did not gain power solely through the attitudes of certain figures in the opposition. The policies pursued by the opposition parties in Parliament have strengthened the AKP and Erdoğan. For a very long time, the opposition parties accepted the economic and political line pursued by the AKP as the only correct one. They limited themselves to saying, ‘I can represent this line better.’ For a very long time, local regimes limited to certain regions of the country and the opportunities they created were sufficient. What remained was an unambitious group lacking energy, one that did not come to mind when alternatives were mentioned.

If it weren't for citizens' attempts to find solutions, such as the 12 September 2010 referendum, the June Uprising, and the 16 April referendum, we would now be forced to use much more pessimistic words to describe the country.

NOTHING CAN BE SOLVED

After 25 years, the picture is very clear. Erdoğan and Bahçeli cannot solve any of the fundamental problems Turkey faces, nor can they take any steps to move the country forward. Most of the pensioners who saw Erdoğan as a source of hope and voted for him for the first time are no longer alive today. The young people who expected a better Turkey from the AKP and supported it have now reached retirement age and become millions of unhappy people. Young people who were born during the AKP's regime are content to listen to their parents' ‘fond memories’ of the 1990s. Their only hope is to leave the country.

The vast majority of the country has no expectations from the AKP and MHP, and is certain that they cannot solve any problems.

The Kurdish issue: The process formulated by the government as ‘Turkey without terrorism’ has shown in recent months that it is nothing more than a tool for re-election, progressing in line with US demands in the Middle East. Erdoğan and Bahçeli have no intention of finding a democratic solution to the Kurdish issue ‘based on peoples and rights.’ It has become clear once again that following the process presented as a ‘solution’ will serve no purpose other than to perpetuate the reactionary regimes based on ethnic and religious identities that began in Afghanistan and continued in Syria.

Economy: Income inequality has become the country's fundamental problem. All resources and revenues have been transferred to a handful of cronies. Taxation has become a means of fleecing the people. Quality public services such as healthcare and education have become inaccessible. Unemployment and inflation have become permanent fixtures. The natural consequence of such an economic policy choice can only be increased pressure on the labour regime.

Inequality: The judiciary is now the stick of the regime. The regime is not even concerned about the distrust of the judiciary that has formed in society. For them, the judiciary is ‘independent’ as long as it fulfils the task they have given it.

Democracy: Reforms, such as discussions about a new constitution, will only be on the agenda if they contribute to the process of returning to power. The People's Alliance is advancing along the highway of ‘Repression and Authoritarianism.’ There is no exit from there. That is why they are attacking secularism and women's rights. Expecting democratic steps from this alliance is nothing short of political suicide.

TOTAL REJECTION

The AKP rose to power on the political ground laid by imperialism with the 1980 coup. Even as it built upon that foundation, it gave the impression of fighting the established order. It convinced voters that it was the political vehicle for the people's demand for ‘change.’ It is worth repeating that many figures from across the political spectrum, not just political Islamists, contributed to creating this image. But as of today, the position sought by Erdoğan and Bahçeli has become clear. They know that they have a chance of survival only if the political regime abandoned 100 years ago is restored.

So let us ask once again what we have repeatedly asked: Why does the parliamentary opposition insist on a regime that 70 per cent of the people do not want? No political force that does not propose a fundamental break with the existing regime in the economic, political and social spheres, and does not organise for this, has gained or will gain the trust of the people.

If such a politics does not come to life, forget about coming to power, it cannot even win an election. No matter how well-intentioned it may be, there are limits to the politics of one man against another, one party against another.

The way to overcome these limitations is through a call for change that will end the suffering the country is experiencing and encompass every aspect of life. It is an act of demonstrating that a democratic, free, and equal future can be built together. Polls, left-wing, widespread labour protests, and the justified uprising of pensioners all echo the same sentiment: AKP, it is time to go.

***

NO CHANGE WITHOUT TRUST

Despite the high demand for early elections among the grassroots, it is noteworthy that the answer ‘none’ ranks first when asked who can solve the country's problems. Political scientists and researchers have the following to say on the matter:

Researcher and Sociologist Semih Turan:

"There is a significant group in Turkey that wants a change in the regime and, naturally, early elections. These voters account for over 60 per cent of the electorate. Therefore, we can say that the demand for change is very high at present. With so much time left before the election, a rate of over 60 per cent should be taken seriously.

Our surveys also include the following question: ‘Which party can solve Turkey's current problems?’ The top answer is ‘none.’ There is no trust in either the opposition or the regime. There is a prevailing distrust of all political parties and politics in general. However, this does not mean that voters will vote for the regime again. The ‘none of the above’ response stems not only from the lack of a party opposition but also from the absence of a social opposition, where structures such as civil society organisations, trade unions, bar associations, professional organisations, and rights advocacy groups are not visible. The opposition must recognise this outcome and act collectively—through a united opposition or a democratic front—to instil confidence in citizens that ‘we can resolve this issue.’ In other words, there is only one feeling that opposition parties or parties aspiring for change need to inspire in voters, and that is confidence. They need to strengthen this confidence with their personnel, policies, programmes and actions.

When we look at the voting behaviour of voters in Turkey and what they vote for, the leadership figure comes first. Turkish voters look at this first. Second, they look at the personnel. Personnel must be presented to the public in areas ranging from the economy to national education, health and tourism. Thirdly, a serious government programme must be established. In summary, it is very important to show voters concrete information and data, such as ‘when we take power, we will do this and that’. If all this can be communicated to the public through the right actions, it is possible to build trust among the people.

At the same time, there has been a sense of hopelessness among voters for a long time. In our surveys, when we ask voters, ‘Are you satisfied with your life?’, nearly 80 per cent say no. When we ask, ‘Do you have any hope that things will improve?’, again, nearly 80 per cent say no. So, to create this hope, it is necessary to be visible in relation to the criteria I mentioned earlier and to give the public that confidence. Whichever party gives the voters more confidence will be the regime.

RADICAL PROGRAMME IS ESSENTIAL

Political scientist Prof. Dr. Cangül Örnek:

Looking at MetroPOLL's survey, we see that there is serious discontent with the economic crisis in Turkey. This discontent was already manifesting itself in various ways, and the prolonged austerity policies in response to the crisis, along with delays in producing results, have now made life unsustainable even for the base of the People's Alliance. I believe that there is serious discontent, regardless of party affiliation – even, as I said, among the base of the main components of the People's Alliance.

A large segment of the population wants early elections, but they do not seem ready to vote for the CHP in those early elections. I believe the situation is this: unless the CHP comes up with a radical social and economic programme and introduces some new proposals that will spark debate, it cannot differentiate itself from the People's Alliance, and therefore from the AKP.

If the CHP is also going to implement parallel economic policies, voters find it more appropriate for the regime to continue doing so. In other words, on the one hand, they know that the regime is the source of the problem, but on the other hand, they do not see a serious alternative outside the regime.

For these reasons, MetroPOLL's survey results do not surprise me. What is needed here is to change the front line, bring certain names to the fore, and establish a truly serious economic team. These tactics have been tried for some time, but they appear to be ineffective. As I said, the essence of the policy and its class identity need to change. I do not believe the CHP presents itself as a party that will embark on such a course and radicalise its stance somewhat.

Therefore, I do not think this picture will change significantly. As a result, the election process will focus on who the candidates are. Policies will remain in the background, and names will be in the foreground. When names are in the foreground, we will see that the AKP has an advantage here. Of course, behind this, there are political operations, political operations carried out under the guise of law, and the imprisonment of the presidential candidate. But ultimately, what the AKP wants is to turn this into a competition between individuals. Because it has taken precautions there. By using the judiciary, the courts... To get out of this predicament, it is necessary to say something beyond what has been said for the last five years. Perhaps it is necessary to say something beyond what has been said for even longer. I don't think the CHP is ready for this at the moment.

So, how do you build that alternative? The CHP has declared that it has embarked on a path of not building this alternative over the past year. The CHP is not very far from an anti-inflationary policy based on suppressing demand. Therefore, as long as it continues on its path with a team that can align with neoliberal policies, it cannot propose a radical alternative.

By radical alternative, I mean signalling that very harsh measures can be taken against capital in distribution relations and that a set of extremely populist policies that take from capital's pocket and put it in labour's pocket must be presented to the people. That is what I mean by radical.

So, on the one hand, as I said, they need to make a move that will upset capital and create debate in the public sphere. Because people are very ready for this move. On the other hand, a set of policies that populist neoliberal economists dismiss as populist, that are populist and put workers at the centre of distribution relations, must emerge. They need to show that they will not continue on their path with more public-oriented, more state-oriented policies that disturb capital in labour relations.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Erdoğan’ın 25 yıldır hiç bitmeyen hikâyesi: Çözdü, çözecek çözüyor inşallah, published in BirGün newspaper on February 9, 2026.