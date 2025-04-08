Erdoğan’s only support came from Trump: The US leash can’t bear this burden

Politics Service

Unable to generate public consent, the AKP-MHP government is trying to prolong the regime’s lifespan through repression and force, as seen with the operations carried out on 19 March. The government, which has kept CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, his close associates and several mayors in prison for days, has also arrested 301 young people who reacted and exercised their democratic right to protest.

The regime, targeting anyone who raises their voice, objects, or boycotts, is trying to clear its path of obstacles. Having lost the support of large segments of society, the government is seeking new pillars by aligning itself with the regional policies of global powers. After the fall of the Damascus administration, new policies in harmony with the US were activated in the redesign of the Middle East.

CHP leader Özgür Özel’s description of the ongoing process as “a US-backed junta coup” has drawn attention, with many developments since 19 March reinforcing these claims. Yet the stance taken by millions who have filled streets, squares and university campuses, who have organised a boycott across the country, and who have flocked to Saraçhane and Maltepe, is disrupting the government’s plans. It is known that no regime that has lost its social base can remain in power for long through foreign support alone.

Here is a summary of the developments over the past three weeks:

17 MARCH – THE PHONE CALL:

President Erdoğan spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone on 17 March. According to a post by the Presidential Communications Directorate on social media, the two discussed Turkish-US bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues. During the call, Erdoğan stated that he believed Turkey and the US, as two allies, would continue their cooperation “in solidarity, with a results-oriented and sincere approach” in the new era.

NO PRESS STATEMENT:

On 25 March, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the US State Department building in Washington. It was reported that Fidan and Rubio discussed bilateral and regional issues in detail. The lack of any press statement following the meeting drew attention.

A CLAIM FROM A US SENATOR:

US Senator Chris Murphy drew attention to recent developments in Turkey, suggesting that the pressure on the opposition might be directly linked to Trump. Speaking to Gönül Tol, Director of the Turkey Programme at the Washington-based Middle East Institute (MEI), the Connecticut Democrat made striking comments. He stated that Trump not only expressed admiration for Vladimir Putin and hatred for democratic regimes, but also consciously sided with authoritarian governments. Murphy argued that Trump’s stance normalised authoritarianism and kleptocratic governance around the world.

ÖZEL’S ‘PERMISSION’ REMARK:

CHP leader Özgür Özel, re-elected at the Extraordinary General Assembly in Ankara on Sunday, addressed citizens at a rally in the capital, calling on President Erdoğan to “come clean on whether he sought permission from the US.” Referring to the arrest and imprisonment of CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu in Silivri Prison, Özel said, “They were victims of 15 July, now they’ve become the architects of the 19 March coup.” Özel added, “They made the call before İmamoğlu was arrested, they got approval from across the ocean. The coup planners are here. I’m not speaking to the Erdoğan who won votes, I’m speaking to the Erdoğan who’s attempted a coup. Look us in the eye and tell us whether you received permission from the US.”

PRAISE FROM PRO-GOVERNMENT CIRCLES:

Ignoring the public uprising against the 19 March operation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, pro-government circles portrayed developments with the US as fruitful cooperation. Trump’s comment that “we will increase customs duties” was spun by pro-government media as “they will apply the lowest tariffs to us.” Following Trump’s remarks, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat’s statements also received wide coverage in the loyalist press. Pro-government media ran headlines such as “Our country is among those with the lowest additional tariffs,” quoting Bolat as saying, “Turkey is among the countries subject to the lowest additional tariffs in US trade policy.”

Thomas Barrack, Trump’s close friend and nominee for ambassador to Ankara, was featured as a “friend of Turkey” on Hürriyet’s front page. The 1 April issue of Hürriyet included Barrack’s speech in the Senate.

MINISTERS MOBILISED:

Ministers reacted to CHP leader Özgür Özel’s remarks about President Erdoğan and issued written statements one after another on X. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote, “Know your place! Our President Erdoğan has served Turkey for years with the support of our nation, fighting all forms of tutelage. We’ve never taken orders from anyone but our people.”

Some other ministerial responses:

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya: “To call our President and legitimate government a ‘junta’ is to target the ballot box, national will, and democracy. This slander reflects a habit of discrediting Turkey abroad.”

Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan: “CHP leader Özgür Özel’s use of the term ‘junta’ for our President and government is, to say the least, an insult to the free will of the people.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç: “To call the President a ‘junta leader’ is to deny democratic legitimacy and confess an intolerance of the people’s will.”

TRUMP’S PRAISE FOR ERDOĞAN

Alongside Netanyahu, Trump praised Erdoğan:

“I have a friend with whom I have excellent relations—his name is Erdoğan. Have you heard of him?

I like him, and he likes me. The press really hates that.

We’ve never had any issues between us.

I told Bibi, ‘If you have a problem with Turkey, I’ll sort it out.’

Recently, I said to Erdoğan: ‘Congratulations. You’ve achieved what no one has in 2,000 years, you took Syria.’

He said, ‘No, no, I didn’t.’

I said, ‘You did, but that’s okay.’ He said, ‘Well, maybe in a way we did.’

Erdoğan is a tough guy, a smart guy. He’s done things no one else could.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Erdoğan’ın arkasındaki tek desteği Trump oldu: ABD’nin ipi bu yükü çekmez, published in BirGün newspaper on April 8, 2025.