Erdoğan’s plan until November 2027

Regarding the presidential elections, two clear messages have so far come from the ruling camp. The first is, “Our candidate is Erdoğan,” and the second is, “The election date is November 2027.” It appears that the People’s Alliance has aligned all its political and economic preparations accordingly.

Over the past week, Erdoğan has presented three key themes to the public. Observant readers may have already noticed, but it is still worth reiterating:

· “We did not come to these seats with the people’s approval to sit in them forever. When the time comes, we will return to the soil.” This means, “I will remain in the presidential seat until I die.”

· “As the Chief Commander, I address you: Watch your step.” This means, “I will give no respite to the opposition; repression will continue.”

· “If the hand we extend is left hanging or bitten, we will always keep our iron fist ready.” This means, “The Öcalan initiative will continue as long as it serves my interests.”

Considering these statements, what kind of a path will Erdoğan follow until November 2027 and which issues will he prioritise?

WHAT DID THEY AIM WITH THE ÖCALAN INITIATIVE?

The Öcalan initiative, which CHP leader Özgür Özel stated had been in the works for over a year, became official with the letter read on February 27. There is no doubt that this call has potentially positive effects on the political and social sphere, such as disarmament and the dissolution of the organization. In this sense, it should be noted that a new phase of struggle for democracy has begun. Another dimension of the initiative is that it is part of Turkey’s effort to overcome its deadlock in the Middle East, particularly in Syria.

Leaving the detailed discussion of these two aspects to other sections of the newspaper, let us focus on what this means for Erdoğan’s roadmap.

Since falling into a minority position in Turkey, the People’s Alliance has concentrated on two areas: breaking up the opposition bloc and attracting some of the splintered factions to its side. For Erdoğan, the Öcalan initiative is seen as a key that has the potential to achieve both objectives. Over the next two years, topics such as Öcalan’s legal status, a PKK congress, and new constitutional drafts will dominate Turkey’s agenda. At times, there will be partial progress, at others, deadlocks will occur, and sometimes there will be “road accidents,” as Binali Yıldırım put it. But ultimately, this issue will remain one of the top items on Turkey’s agenda for the next two years.

Beyond setting the political agenda, Erdoğan’s biggest expectation is that Kurdish politics will stop ceasing to be part of the opposition. In fact, even when he says, “We will see what steps are taken,” he is addressing DEM rather than the PKK. Aware of the difficulty of Kurdish politics simultaneously negotiating with the government while maintaining its policy of ‘We will not make you president’, Erdoğan believes he has gained a significant advantage. Through the Öcalan initiative, he seeks to ensure that at critical moments, Kurdish politics is either on his side or at least remains neutral. For example, it seems unlikely that Erdoğan can secure the presidency through constitutional amendments. However, since February 27, the likelihood of DEM saying “no” to an early election at any time has significantly decreased. Even this situation alone gives Erdoğan the flexibility to plan his next steps.

The fallout from the Öcalan announcement will not only impact the relationship between DEM and AKP but will also affect the interactions among opposition parties and even opposition figures themselves. The fact that, on the day Öcalan’s letter was read, Ankara was adorned with flags on Mansur Yavaş’s orders is itself a summary of the new situation.

HOW ARE THINGS GOING IN THE ECONOMY?

We will return to the political sphere in the last part of the article. However, one of the most important issues for the AKP in the run-up to the elections is the economy.

People are suffering from immense poverty and hardship. There is widespread discontent across all segments of society. Erdoğan has no realistic solution to these problems. All of this is true. However, the method he seeks to implement is not different from what he has tried before: “While taking from the people, distribute some to cronies, and save the rest for the elections.”

As the elections approach, Erdoğan will resort to every possible method, including borrowing at high interest rates, to distribute money. It appears that he has already “written off” 2025 economically. He will decide when to use the resources accumulated in 2024 and 2025 based on political developments.

Erdoğan’s main assumption is that the economic crisis will not escalate into a serious organizational reaction and that public sentiment before the elections will be shaped by the last six months leading up to the vote. Of course, this is just Erdoğan’s calculation…

Is his re-election fate inevitable?

With efforts to divide the opposition, increasing repression, growing public hopelessness, and the opposition’s inward focus and lack of solutions, it may seem as if there are no obstacles left in Erdoğan’s path.

However, this is merely the Palace’s perspective. Both economically and politically, Erdoğan and his regime face significant dilemmas. The People’s Alliance is struggling against the tide of history, against the accumulated wisdom of humanity, and most importantly, against the overwhelming majority of Turkey’s 85 million citizens. It is imposing a system and form of governance that the majority of the public rejects, refuses to reconcile with, and actively seeks an alternative to. These impositions and practices have kept a significant portion of society within the opposition bloc.

Opposing the regime remains the most crucial, perhaps the only, unifying factor for the opposition. Therefore, every call and every program against the one-man rule continues to have the power to disrupt all of the Palace’s calculations.

As long as the opposition keeps “ending the one-man regime” as its top priority, the Palace has no chance of winning elections included. Even under these conditions.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Kasım 2027’ye kadar Erdoğan’ın planı ne?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 3, 2025.