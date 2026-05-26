Euro goes into the “black box”: EU grant for the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation

Mustafa Bildircin

While the AKP accuses almost every segment of society that does not align with it, especially opposition media outlets, of being "funded by foreign sources", hundreds of thousands of Euros in funding have been provided to foundations and associations known for their closeness to the government.

The Turkish National Agency (Centre for European Union Education and Youth Programmes), which pours funds into foundations and associations including TÜGVA—frequently coming to the fore with privileges provided from public resources—has also opened the door to funding for the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation.

The Turkish National Agency, which started pilot implementations in 2003, became a full member of the EU Education and Youth Programmes on 1 April 2004.

As of 2006, the Agency became the implementer of EU programmes in Turkey. The National Agency, whose founding mission is "to carry out EU programmes in the fields of education, youth, and sports in the most effective way" and "to ensure that citizens, institutions, and organisations benefit from the programmes to the maximum extent", became controversial in a short period of time.

The distribution of grants allocated by the agency revealed that the largest slice of the EU fund pie was given to foundations and associations close to the government.

TÜGVA AND THE DIYANET FOUNDATION

The evaluation of applications for the "European Solidarity Corps Solidarity Projects", completed on 20 May, also yielded associations close to the government and the "black box of the Diyanet". It was observed that thousands of Euros in EU funds were approved for the projects of TÜGVA and the Diyanet Foundation.

The Turkish National Agency completed the evaluation process for the Solidarity Projects applications submitted within the scope of the European Solidarity Corps on 20 May. Subjecting a total of 532 projects to evaluation, the Agency approved 39 projects to receive grant support.

THOUSANDS OF EUROS

The Diyanet Foundation, which collects billions of liras in donations from citizens every year, and TÜGVA, known for its closeness to the government, also had their names inscribed on the list of those entitled to receive grants. The path was cleared to provide up to 6,930 Euros in grant support for the Diyanet Foundation’s project named "Growing Together: A Bridge of Hearts from Youth to Children", and up to 7,560 Euros for TÜGVA’s project named "Rise to Hope".

Following the evaluation by the National Agency, it was made possible for the projects of TÜGVA and the Diyanet Foundation to utilise up to 14,490 Euros in EU grants.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ‘Kara kutuya’ avro girecek: Diyanet Vakfı’na AB hibesi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 26, 2026.