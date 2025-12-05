Europe's waste dumped in Turkey

According to 2024 data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), Turkey retained its top position on the European Union's (EU) ‘waste route’. Turkey, which alone took 12.2 million tonnes of the EU's total 31.6 million tonnes of exported waste, came first by far, leaving 213 countries, including the US, China and the UK, behind.

Turkey was the country that exported the most waste among 213 countries, including non-EU member states such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United States, Pakistan, India, Japan, China, Russia, and less developed countries.

According to Eurostat data, there was an increase in the amount of waste exported to Turkey between 2016 and 2021. Following a decline in 2022-2023, 12,253,956 tonnes of waste were exported to Turkey from the EU in 2024.

Turkey maintained its position as the country with the highest amount of waste exported over the 10-year period, except for 2015, when China ranked first with 7,501,979 tonnes.

On the other hand, it was noted that there were changes in the rankings of China, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, India, Egypt, Norway, Hong Kong, the United States and Indonesia, which were the countries that exported the most waste in 2014 over the 10-year period.

Accordingly, China did not rank among the top 10 countries from 2020 onwards, while the United Kingdom and the United States fell in this ranking over the years. In the ranking, India and Pakistan rose in the list of countries exporting the most waste over the years.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Avrupa'nın çöpü Türkiye'ye geldi: 10 yılda on milyonlarca atık ihracı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 5, 2025.