Europe silent: what were the first reactions to the US attack on Venezuela?

The US launched attacks on some areas of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. While it was reported that at least 7 explosions occurred in the capital, US President Donald Trump announced that a “major operation” had been carried out against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and that Maduro had been taken out of the country.

While many countries including Turkey have not yet made an official statement against the US imperialist attack, the first reactions came from Iran, Cuba and Colombia.

CONDDEMNATION FROM IRAN

In a statement made by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the attack, the US military assault on Venezuela’s “territorial integrity and sovereignty” was condemned.

The statement stressed that the US armed attack on Venezuela was contrary to the aims and principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and called on the UN to condemn the attack.

The ministry underlined that the US had carried out a military intervention against an independent UN member state and that this would cause instability, saying, “This initiative is a violation of regional and international peace and security.”

CUBAN PRESIDENT: WE CALL FOR AN URGENT RESPONSE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the US over the attacks on Venezuela.

In a statement on the American social media platform X, Diaz-Canel expressed support for Venezuela, which was subjected to air strikes. Cuban President Diaz-Canel said, “Cuba condemns the criminal attack by the US against Venezuela and calls for an urgent response from the international community.”

FIRST REACTION CAME FROM PETRO

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in a statement made in the first hours of the attack, said, “Caracas is being bombed right now. A missile attack is being carried out on Venezuela,” and added that “the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations (UN) must convene immediately.”

SPANISH FAR RIGHT VOICED SUPPORT FOR THE US

In Spain, Santiago Abascal, leader of the far right Vox Party, voiced support for the US attack on Venezuela in a statement shared on his account on the US-based X social media platform.

Abascal said, “Maduro’s narco-terrorist regime must surrender immediately and free the Venezuelan people from the suffering it has inflicted through brutal torture.”