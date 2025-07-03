Even the existence of trans people is unwanted!

Deniz Güngör

The ruling party continues to escalate pressure on women and trans people under the pretext of “Family Year”. In a letter sent by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency to the governors of all 81 provinces on 25 June, the age limit for hormone medications used by transgender individuals in their gender affirmation process was raised from 18 to 21. Meanwhile, President Erdoğan, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), once again targeted LGBT+ individuals yesterday. Erdoğan said, ‘We are fighting every day on a new front, from LGBT perversions to online betting traps, from gender neutrality policies to cultural imperialism.’

Despite the Civil Code stipulating that individuals must be 18 years old to undergo gender reassignment surgery, the Ministry restricted the use of hormone medications used in gender affirmation processes for individuals under the age of 21 in a letter titled ‘Misuse of Gender Hormone Medications.’ The Ministry instructed provincial governors' offices that ‘these medications cannot be prescribed or reported for the purpose of gender transition under any circumstances.’ The document also stated that these medications would not be prescribed to individuals under the age of 21 who experience ‘gender dysphoria or incongruence.’

REASON: “THE FAMILY YEAR”

The reason given for the restriction in the letter sent by the ministry was “Year of the Family”. The letter claimed that trans people's access to hormones was a “threat to cultural and spiritual values”. The letter also included the following statements: ‘The year 2025 has been declared the “Year of the Family” by the Presidency. In order to address the emerging threats to a healthy societal structure and our cultural and spiritual values, our institution has deemed it necessary to take precautionary measures.’

MY EXISTENCE IS NOT RECOGNISED

A trans woman who did not want to give her name said that the restrictions affected her not only medically but also psychologically. Noting that she was about to begin the process of gender affirmation upon turning 18 but cannot do so due to the restrictions, the trans woman said, "At a time when I am openly expressing my trans identity and beginning to come to terms with myself, the state's delay in granting me the right to my body makes me feel that my existence is not recognised. Hormone therapy is not a cosmetic choice for us; it is a fundamental part of our connection to life, our self-respect, and our mental health. Delaying access to this treatment means leaving trans people to face even more depression, anxiety, and even the risk of suicide."

The trans woman said, ‘I know that this is not just an individual experience; it is part of systematic oppression aimed at suppressing trans identity. I feel ignored, delayed, pushed aside. No matter how difficult they make this process, I will eventually get what I deserve. Because it is my right.’

She, the trans woman, concluded by saying, “This is a direct identity policy. There is a conscious and systematic intervention by the government against the right to life, bodily autonomy, and access to healthcare of trans people. In this country, the government is trying to gradually erase, silence, and vilify LGBT+ people. This is an attack not only on trans people but on the right to exist of all of us. Access to healthcare, living one’s identity, and having control over one’s body are rights. With this restriction, they are clearly telling us: ‘You cannot be yourself. To be yourself, you must beg the state. You will be held up, you will wait, you will suffer. You cannot cross the boundaries we have drawn.’ But we are here. We have no intention of surrendering our bodies or our lives to them.”

THEY ARE BEING PUSHED INTO VULNERABLE SITUATIONS

Defne Güzel, a human rights expert at Kaos GL, stated that the right of trans people to access healthcare is being violated and that they are being pushed into vulnerable situations. Pointing out that the Ministry of Health's directive contradicts international conventions and laws, Güzel said, "The legal recognition of gender is clearly outlined in the Civil Code.

The Ministry of Health is clearly acting contrary to the law with that statement it published and the instructions it is trying to implement. The gender affirmation process and access to its stages play a critically important role in the lives of trans people. Our right to autonomy over our own bodies is being denied despite our legal adulthood. Access to hormones is closely linked to trans people’s ability to participate in social life.”

Güzel concluded with the following words: ‘When you turn 18, you can get married, obtain a driver's licence, buy property, run for parliament, and work to pass anti-LGBTQ+ laws, but unfortunately, if you are transgender today, you cannot access hormones due to a top-down directive.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Transların varlığı bile istenmiyor! published in BirGün newspaper on July 3, 2025.