Even the grounds for arrest contradict the truth

News Centre

DW Turkish reporter Alican Uludağ, who was arrested on 20 February on allegations of “publicly insulting the President” based on his social media posts, will appear before a judge for the first time today, on the 90th day of his detention. Calls for solidarity continue for the hearing, which is scheduled to take place at 10:00 at the Ankara 57th Criminal Court of First Instance. The indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office Terrorism Crimes Bureau against Uludağ, whose residence is in Ankara, was accepted by the Istanbul 26th Criminal Court of First Instance on 1 April. However, the same court decided that it “lacked jurisdiction” and ruled to transfer the case file to the competent Ankara Criminal Court of First Instance. Following this decision, the file was sent to Ankara. Uludağ’s file reached the Ankara 57th Criminal Court of First Instance in April. His lawyers, Akın Atalay, Tora Pekin, and Abbas Yalçın, requested the journalist's release on probation through a petition submitted to the court on the very same day. However, the court rejected the release requests and ruled for the continuation of his detention in its preliminary proceedings report.

Meanwhile, backlash continues over the fact that Uludağ is being forced to attend the hearing to be held in Ankara via SEGBİS (Audio and Video Information System used in Turkish courts) from Silivri Prison.

Uludağ’s lawyer, Abbas Yalçın, pointed out that the judge presiding over the case file was on leave, meaning another judge would look after the case. Stating, “No decision has been made regarding the SEGBİS order, as the regular judge of the case file is not present,” Yalçın asserted that the investigation had been conducted in Istanbul without jurisdiction, adding: “Subsequently, things came full circle, and on the day the indictment was issued, the Istanbul 26th Criminal Court of First Instance confirmed the lack of jurisdiction. All procedures carried out without jurisdiction by the prosecutor's office conducting the investigation in Istanbul are also unlawful. Apprehending someone whose residence is in Ankara, bringing them to Istanbul, and arresting them here—it has been proven that all of these actions are unlawful.”

Yalçın said, “All of the grounds for arrest are divorced from reality. Risk of flight, tampering with evidence… There is no evidence to be tampered with. There is certainly no risk of flight. To say that someone who was detained after a knock on their door poses a flight risk contradicts not only the law but the truth itself. Journalists are being intimidated, with the message: ‘Look, even if it is unlawful, we can still deprive you of your freedom.’ Alican himself expressed this on the day he was taken into custody.”

HE MUST BE RELEASED IMMEDIATELY

The Press Council, DİSK Basın-İş (The Press, Publishing and Printing Workers' Union of Turkey), the Contemporary Journalists' Association (ÇGD), the Journalists' Association, KESK Haber-Sen (The Union of Press, Publication, Postal and Telecommunication Workers), and the Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS) gathered in front of the Ankara Courthouse yesterday for journalist Alican Uludağ. In the statement made, while Uludağ’s immediate release was demanded, it was emphasised that he must attend the hearing in person rather than via SEGBİS.

GAVE A STATEMENT FOLLOWING AN E-MAIL TIP-OFF

Journalist Şule Aydın gave a statement as part of an investigation launched upon an e-mail tip-off sent by an unidentified person to the provincial police departments of all 81 provinces. The tip-off levelled serious accusations against Aydın, such as “espionage”, “spycraft”, “money laundering”, and “criminal organisation activities”, without relying on any concrete evidence. According to an article by journalist Barış Pehlivan, who explained the matter in his column in Cumhuriyet, it was alleged in the e-mail that Aydın used “insulting, mocking, disparaging, and provocative expressions targeting the State of the Republic of Turkey, the President, members of the judiciary, and the Police forces.” The informant requested that legal proceedings be taken against Aydın on charges of insulting the president, degrading the institutions of the state, inciting the public to hatred and hostility, and espionage.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tutuklama gerekçesi dahi gerçeğe aykırı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2026.