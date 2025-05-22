Every good news means a new disaster

Gökay Başcan

Every time elections approach, the government's so-called ‘good news’ has turned into disasters for the public. Unsafe, illegal buildings have been legalised with zoning amnesties, which have been on the agenda many times over the years and called ‘peace’. Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, whose signature was under the zoning amnesties during the AKP period, announced again a new ‘good news’.

Speaking at the 178th foundation anniversary programme of the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre, Kurum said, “We will complete the identification works in all areas that have lost their status. We will take steps to solve the title deed problem. May their property rights be auspicious in advance. 5 million citizens will receive their title deeds.”

Stating that they will not leave a single square metre of unregistered 2B area, Kurum said, “We will complete the identification works in all areas that have lost their forest status until the end of this year. We will quickly identify the users of these areas and provide title deeds to our citizens who have been waiting for title deeds for years.”

INCOME FOR THE GOVERNMENT

Law No. 6292, enacted in 2012, is popularly known as the ‘2B Law’. Although the law defines ‘2B land’ as land that has lost its forest quality, i.e. land that no longer has forest characteristics, it is frequently criticised by foresters. After being plundered by human hands, the areas that were recognised as 2B land and lost their forest qualities have been built on over time. The 2B application, which also whetted the appetite of construction companies, turned into a new source of income for the government.

UNDER THREAT

As far as it is understood from what Kurum said, the areas that were first plundered by human hands and then deforested by the state will be both looted and the illegal structures on them will be legalised by the government. And again, according to Kurum's claim, there are 5 million people who have priority purchase rights because they cultivate or build houses on land that has lost its forest status. Although the institution does not exactly spill the beans, it is obvious that forest areas are under a new threat under the pretext of the earthquake and illegal structures are wanted to be legalised.

PREPARATIONS FOR EARLY ELECTIONS

Evaluating Kurum's statements, Urban Planner Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pelin Pınar Giritlioğlu said, “Preparation for early elections”. Reminding that with the 2B Law enacted in 2012, forest lands were sold or already transferred to the treasury, Giritlioğlu said:

“Therefore, there is actually not a very new situation. There cannot be a place that has lost its forest quality. Forest quality is not lost. For a Minister of Environment and Urbanisation to say that a forest has lost its quality and that these areas will be converted into title deeds is contrary to the raison d'être of the ministry. There is a situation that contradicts the Constitution. The protection and development of forests is the responsibility of the state. It has no responsibility to market them.”

Prof. Dr. Doğanay Tolunay, Lecturer at İstanbul Cerrahpaşa University Faculty of Forestry, reminded the content of the 2B Forest Law. Prof. Dr. Tolunay said:

“2B Forest Law comes from paragraph B of Article 2. ‘From the places that have completely lost their forest quality in terms of science and science before 31 December 1981; various agricultural areas such as fields, vineyards, gardens, orchards, fruit orchards, olive groves, hazelnuts, pistachios (pistachios, pine nuts) or lands that are determined to be useful for animal husbandry such as pastures, winter pastures, pastures, and settlements where city, town and village structures are collectively located are taken out of forest boundaries.’ With this paragraph, forest areas that are taken out of forest boundaries are known as 2B areas or lands. Pointing out that 2B areas are transformed by occupation, Tolunay said, ‘In fact, since forest areas do not spontaneously lose their forest quality, 2B areas are areas that are occupied by forests and turned into fields or settlements. Today, there are settlements where places that were once forests have turned into towns.”

650 THOUSAND HECTARES

Stating that the 2B lands are 650 thousand hectares, Tolunay continued, “What will happen to these areas was discussed for a long time. Although it was stated that these lands were unfair gains because they were gained by occupying forests and that they should be reforested, almost all governments in the last 40 years have tried to transfer the 2B areas to those who use the land, and finally, in 2012, a legislation was established that made it possible to sell these areas to those who use them. The size of the problem will be better understood when it is taken into account that 2B areas, which cover an area larger than İstanbul, are 3 per cent of Turkey's forests.”

NEW SETTLEMENTS

Stating that some of the 2B lands are used for agriculture and some of them have turned into settlements, Tolunay said: “Although some of the 2B lands mainly in big cities such as İstanbul and Antalya have turned into settlements, some of them are still under agriculture. It is possible to say that the lack of title deeds in 2B areas that have been transformed into settlements creates problems in terms of zoning and urban transformation. However, even if title deeds are given to 2B lands intertwined with forests, it would be appropriate to evaluate the zoning permission separately. Because forest fires, which we experience every summer, can also damage settlements that are intertwined with forests.”

‘PEACE’ ON THE AGENDA BEFORE THE ELECTIONS

The zoning amnesties granted by the AKP, whose only concern is to stay in power, for the sake of elections have brought major disasters. Zoning amnesties, many of which were signed by the Institution, turned unsafe, illegal structures into deeds. During the AKP period, zoning amnesties were enacted in various forms, especially in 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2018. The one in 2018 was implemented as the most comprehensive and centralised application. Despite all scientists predicting an earthquake, 294,166 building registration certificates were issued in 10 provinces in just 4 years. 59 thousand building registration certificates were issued in Adana, 56 thousand in Hatay, 40 thousand in Gaziantep and 39 thousand in Maraş. Thus, thousands of risky, unsafe and low-quality houses were taken under legal protection.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Her müjdesi yeni felaket demek, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2025.