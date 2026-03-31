Everything for the U.S.

Politics Service

While the AKP government follows a line aligned with U.S. imperialist policies, the two new NATO corps to be established in Turkey are assigning new missions to the country.

The Ministry of National Defense was forced to acknowledge last week that NATO is in the process of establishing a Multinational Corps Headquarters in Turkey. The ministry also shared information that a Naval Component Command will be established in Istanbul under the Ukraine Volunteers Coalition. French Lieutenant General Jean-Pierre Fague and British Lieutenant General Bell will command the multinational naval force.

IN ADANA AND ISTANBUL

It has been claimed that the multinational land headquarters NATO plans to establish in Adana aims to enhance the alliance’s deterrence against “threats” originating primarily from the Middle East, as well as the Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean.

It was noted that the naval command to be established in Istanbul will play a significant role in ensuring Black Sea security following the Ukraine-Russia war.

DEPENDENCE WILL INCREASE

The two new “multinational corps” to be established will further deepen Turkey’s dependence on NATO while simultaneously transforming the country into the alliance’s forward outpost. Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, currently hosts many of the alliance’s bases. While the Incirlik base in Adana is an American base, it also serves NATO. The radar base in Kürecik, Malatya, belongs to NATO, as does the land operations command in Izmir. The air base in Konya is also at the disposal of NATO aircraft. Turkey will host the NATO Summit for the second time on July 7–8.

Social opposition groups, left-wing parties, and organizations are preparing to take to the streets to protest the government and oppose NATO.

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WHY ARE NATO FORCES BEING ESTABLISHED?

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Oktay Bingöl: “It is expanding its role”

NATO’s establishment of new units, bases, and forces in Turkey raises the question: “Is a new role being assigned to Turkey?” I believe there are three main reasons for NATO establishing new units in Turkey. First, NATO wants to strengthen its own structure. Second, U.S. pressure regarding Europe’s inability to shoulder its own defense burden is forcing European allies to develop their own capabilities. We could say that Turkey is contributing to these defense projects to avoid being cut off from the EU process. Third, multinational headquarters offer high capacity, advanced doctrines, and the opportunity for continuous exercises. Turkey may aim to benefit from EU defense projects such as PESCO. Another important and current reason is that NATO’s focus has shifted to Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland, a situation that has undermined Turkey’s status as a “key country on the southeastern flank.” Additionally, the activation of U.S. bases in Greece and the relative decline in the importance of Incirlik may have pushed Turkish decision-makers to undertake new initiatives to halt this weakening. The new NATO units in Turkey are a product of the effort to sustain its role within the Western alliance more firmly.

CHP Deputy Chair Yankı Bağcıoğlu: ‘The Montreux Convention must be protected’

Given the sensitive period we are currently in, activities relating to this new command and the multinational Naval Component Command planned to be stationed in Istanbul must be carried out in a manner that does not create uncertainty or raise questions in the public eye. In these two initiatives, which directly affect Turkey’s security architecture, a balanced approach must be adopted between international obligations and national sovereignty, the preservation of the Montreux regime, and public sensitivities. Providing clear, comprehensive and regular updates on the process will dispel any doubts; at the same time, it will strengthen Turkey’s credibility and institutional consistency in the international arena.

Retired Ambassador Uluç Özülker: ‘New roles are being assigned’

When we assess all these historical processes, NATO’s desire to establish new corps and units in Turkey is entirely linked to US interests and the need to maintain regional balance. This is because, amidst the rising tensions caused by the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s authority to close the Straits and its military presence constitute a vital deterrent for the US. Furthermore, elevating NATO’s military structures in Istanbul and Adana to corps level serves as a warning to both Greece and Southern Cyprus. By remaining within NATO, Turkey is using this structure as a ‘deterrent factor’.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Her şey ABD için, published in BirGün newspaper on March 31, 2026.