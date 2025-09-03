Exception became the rule for the Palace tenders

Mustafa Bildircin

Amendments to the Public Procurement Law under AKP governments exceeded 200. The amendment made in 2018 opened the door to “untendered and unmonitored” spending. After Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was elected President, the article allowing untendered exception purchases was revised. With the way opened for AKP President Erdoğan to decide on purchases within the scope of exceptions, there was a huge increase in defence-related spending made with public funds.

85% WITHOUT TENDERS

The Public Procurement Report for the first half of 2025 revealed that 85% of the total value of public procurements carried out by the Presidency consisted of expenditures made outside the scope of Law No. 4734 on Public Procurement. Of 679 goods and services procurements by the Presidency, only 39 were made through tenders.

In January–June 2025, the Presidency signed goods and services procurements worth 2 billion 913 million 21 thousand TL. Only 359 million 306 thousand TL of these purchases were through tenders.

It was reported that within the exception method, criticised by the public as a “tool for rent transfer”, the Presidency realised procurements worth 2 billion 494 million 324 thousand TL. Among the untendered procurement methods, direct supply purchases of goods and services totalled 59 million 402 thousand TL.

2.4 BILLION TL WITH EXCEPTIONS

The striking increase in purchases made for the Presidency through the exception method without tenders over the years also drew attention. By year, in the January 2019 – June 2025 period, the amounts were as follows:

2020: 25 million 985 thousand TL

2021: 13 million 788 thousand TL

2022: 727 million 798 thousand TL

2023: 1 billion 308 million 434 thousand TL

2024: 4 billion 652 million 235 thousand TL

2025 (January–June): 2 billion 494 million 324 thousand TL

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Saray ihalelerinde istisna kaide oldu, published in BirGün newspaper on September 3, 2025.