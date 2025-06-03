Expectations for concrete steps towards a solution

Since the PKK announced its decision to lay down arms and dissolve the organisation between 5 and 7 May, uncertainties surrounding the process remain unresolved. During their visits to the CHP, MHP and AKP last week, the DEM Party delegation emphasised that they were waiting for the government to take action. From Kandil, the organisation's leaders Bese Hozat and Murat Karayılan made consecutive statements saying that ‘the government is resisting’ and that ‘laying down arms is only possible with Öcalan's freedom.’ Meanwhile, as efforts to establish a commission in Parliament continue, TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş met yesterday with DEM Party Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan.

A joint statement was made after the meeting. Hatimoğulları said, "We heard that the commission work within the parliament will be initiated by the President, as stated by Mr Bahçeli," while Kurtulmuş said, "We discussed the fulfilment of the responsibilities of the Grand National Assembly."

EMPHASIS ON PARLIAMENT

Hatimoğulları said, "We listened that the commission work within the parliament, as stated by Mr Bahçeli, will be initiated by the President."

While ‘positive’ messages were conveyed from the meeting with Kurtulmuş, DEM Party Co-Chair Hatimoğulları spoke at her party's Urfa congress the previous day. Criticising the government for its approach to the process, Hatimoğlları said, "We absolutely do not accept the operations carried out against the HDK, the “city agreement” and the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality."

Ahmet Türk, the dismissed mayor of Mardin Metropolitan Municipality and one of the leading figures of the Kurdish movement, also criticised the government the other day. Noting that the Kurds have paid a heavy price for peace, Türk said, "We have high hopes that the state will take steps towards a solution. The state also wants to take steps, but it is taking them too late." Türk answered questions from Rûdaw reporter Abdulselam Akıncı about the solution process, expectations from the process, and the appointment of trustees.

THE STATE IS TAKING STEPS TOO LATE

Türk stated that the Kurds have paid a heavy price for peace and said, ‘We had high hopes that the state would take steps towards a solution. The state also wants to take steps, but it is taking them too late. Taking steps too late is diminishing the people's hopes day by day.’

ÖZEL'S STATEMENT ON THE KURDISH ISSUE

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel was a guest on the ‘Gel Anlat’ programme hosted by Rawin Sterk on Rûdaw's Turkish YouTube channel.

Elaborating on his previous statement, ‘I raise my hand and promise the Kurds a state,’ he clarified, saying, ‘I am saying, “I promise you ownership of the Turkish Republic, that you will feel as much a part of the state as I do, and that everyone—Turks, Kurds, Laz, Circassians, Alevis, Sunnis—will be equal citizens of the Turkish Republic.” If today the Kurds say, ‘My brother, everyone is equal, but I am less equal,’ then there is a problem. That is the Kurdish issue.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Çözümde somut adım beklentisi, published in BirGün newspaper on June 3, 2025.