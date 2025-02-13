Eylem Tok extradited: charged with assisting son’s escape after deadly İstanbul crash

Timur Cihantimur, who killed Oğuz Murat Aci by driving a car without a driving license in Istanbul, and his mother Eylem Tok, who helped smuggle him abroad, have been ordered to be extradited to Turkey.

Özer Aci, the grieving father of Oğuz Murat Aci, who lost his life in the accident, made the following assessment regarding the extradition of the mother and her son to Turkey:

“I'LL BE LOOKING FORWARD TO IT”

“I had faith in my fight. As a result of this faith, I put up a struggle, I made an effort, I didn't sleep, I was sleepless. I did whatever it was necessary for my stand. This is still the beginning. I always told Eylem Tok not to come handcuffed, but she preferred to come handcuffed. Whatever her wish is. They thought that they could escape to the USA, that they had money, that they could cover their tracks. Their conscience gnaws and continues to gnaw from the inside. She raised a brilliant child, and now she will hand him over to Turkish judiciary. They thought I was a lonely, poor person from the village who would eventually forget.

It's been exactly a year. What happened? The Ministry of Justice called and said they will be extradited to Turkey. We have one or two more months ahead of us. I'll be looking forward to it, I'll welcome them at the airport. It's a relief. You know when a person feels down, tired and needs a boost of strength, this is my strength. I got up just as I was falling to the ground, and I continue my struggle.

Thanks to you, our state, politicians and our Minister of Justice, I continue to fight. I am not alone, the wind blew after me, not in front of me. They did not and will not get away with it. I hope Turkish Justice will make an exemplary decision. Such people don’t hit and run; they can't get away. I never imagined losing my child at this young age, but neither did they imagine that their 17-year-old boy would spend a year in jail in a place like the USA. This is divine justice.

You hit and kill someone, but that same person has a mother, a father, a child. You do it out of maternal instinct, but what would have happened if you had taken your child in the car and mothered our children too? What would you lose? In my opinion, she killed her own child alive. As for this case, our hearts are soothed, but has our wound healed? No, it hasn't. This is not an easy situation. Although 1 year has passed, we are in the same spot, in the same situation. Until justice is served, nothing will change. I will work, I will strive for them to receive the highest penalties until my heart is soothed.

“THEY SPENT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, WHAT DID THEY GET?”

I am not alone, there are thousands of others who share my pain. We have always seen Eylem Tok and her murderer child through the press. How can someone do such evil to their child? What kind of a mother is this who does evil to both my child and her own child? When I see her, I will ask her about it. Is this what motherhood looks like? Does every criminal get carried off by his mother? Is that necessary? Why did she run away? Aren't Eylem Tok's relatives here?

The doctor who left his wife is not calling me, but no one from her family is calling me either. We don't need this, but state is apologizing to state. What about their money? They spent millions of dollars and fled from one place to another. They got nothing. They have been in prison for 8 months. I spoke to the Minister, it will take 2 more months, they have been in jail in a place like the USA for 10 months.

I told them that I will ruin your life, I will be after you no matter where you go. They thought I was weak. I am also calling out to the doctor here, don't think I am weak, Mr. Doctor. I don't have as much money as you, but there are thousands of people who feel my pain. I said to his face, 'You made a mistake, doctor. This has turned into a war of morals and money. They are still talking about money. Let's see where his money will be enough. Time will tell. If he offers me all of Istanbul, will my son be back? If he says it's a cost, let him put a price on his son and I will give him that money.”

WHAT HAPPENED?

On March 1, 2024, one of the 3 quad bikes on the road in Eyüpsultan, Istanbul malfunctioned, and while they were trying to fix the malfunctioning quad bike on the roadside, one of the two cars heading in the same direction hit these 3 quad bikes, and Oğuz Murat Aci, one of the 5 people who were injured, lost his life.

It was found out that the 17-year-old driver Timur Cihantimur, who drove away with his mother Eylem Tok's car, and went first to Egypt and then to the USA with his mother.

The temporary arrest request for the extradition of the suspects was sent to the US authorities by the Ministry of Justice, and Justice Minister Tunç announced on his social media account that Cihantimur and his mother Tok were arrested by the court in Boston.

Source: Aci ailesi Tok ve Cihantimur'un iadesini değerlendirdi: "Havaalanında karşılayacağım"