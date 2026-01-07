Facing the US with the spirit of the 68 generation

News Centre

Following the abduction of Venezuela’s President Maduro on 3 January and the US bombing of Venezuela’s capital Caracas on the same day, students at Middle East Technical University (Orta Doğu Teknik Üniversitesi, ODTÜ) marched to the rectorate yesterday to protest US imperialism. Saying, “Today, 57 years ago, in 1969, we speak from the place where revolutionary students from ODTÜ burned the car of ‘the Butcher of Vietnam’ Komer,” the students said, “With the revolt of the 68 generation, who threw the 6th Fleet into the sea and put everything on the line for the country’s independence, we cry out against the US barbarism surrounding Venezuela.”

DOOMED TO COLLAPSE

In their statement, the students said, “The main problem we face today is not just a single attack. It is the international system itself, which feeds these attacks, is increasingly degenerating and has lost legitimacy. In this period when capitalist contradictions are deepening and the far right is rising, this dynamic, which, like the Trump government, fuels similar imperialist ambitions all over the world, tramples the rules it set for its own interests and uses the concept of ‘international law’ as a cover to exploit peoples. This system has now rotted from within and is doomed to collapse.”

The students said, “Although the US is trying to legitimise its aggressive intervention by accusing the Maduro government of drug trafficking, we know that is not the truth.” They added, “In its rivalry with China, Trump wants full control of Venezuela’s oil. Once again, the US continues to bring into line countries it cannot dominate and that have stepped even slightly outside the exploitation system it imposes, through coups, assassinations and abductions. Imperialist aggression continues its massacres with increasing violence every day in order to access more raw materials and energy sources and to export capital.”

Saying that youth have never been mere spectators in peoples’ struggles for freedom and democracy, the students ended their remarks as follows:

CLOSE NATO BASES

“For us, democracy is not a piece of paper locked into ballot boxes. It is peoples’ right to self-determination. We do not confine this struggle within local borders. We unite it under the banner of internationalism because with this internationalist and anti-imperialist struggle stretching from ODTÜ to Caracas, from Gaza to Syria, the cry of freedom of peoples will find an answer in another people thousands of kilometres away. As ODTÜ students, as young people who embrace the longing for independence of all the oppressed, we remind everyone that we are against exploitation and imperialist domination in our country and across the world. Just as we resisted all imperialist forces and their collaborators for the struggle of oppressed, exploited and massacred peoples, we will continue to resist in the same way and to stand in solidarity with all peoples who resist. While the 2026 NATO Summit is planned to be held in Ankara, we are as determined about ending Turkey’s agreements with imperialist states and closing NATO and US bases as we are determined that the domination established to take Venezuela’s rich oil resources out of the hands of its people and the US’s imperialist aggression must stop.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 68 kuşağı ruhuyla ABD’nin karşısında, published in BirGün newspaper on January 7, 2026.