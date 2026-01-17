Facts that undermine the Palace’s story

Öncü Durmuş

As the Palace regime looks for ways to cover up the deepening economic and social crisis, there is a gulf between what is told to the public and the facts. Leaving aside token operations around allegations of drugs and dirty money, attacks on opposition-run municipalities and the pressure maintained specifically against Ekrem İmamoğlu, an attempt is being made to create a picture of Turkey that does not match reality, with praise heaped on the regime through a 3% growth figure, with mega projects such as bridges, housing and roads and with hero stories drawn around AKP President Erdoğan.

From daily developments in domestic politics to foreign policy tensions, many issues function almost like a smoke screen for the regime. Actors squeezed by the realities of life cling tightly to this propaganda. The reply an AKP official gave the other day to a citizen who criticised rent prices during home visits showed one of the clearest examples of this picture.

During the visit, the AKP official responded to a citizen who said “Rents are very expensive” by saying “We bought the S-400s so our roof would be strong.” Speaking about pensioners, MHP Aydın Provincial Chair Haluk Alıcık said: “This nation doesn’t give thanks even once, its expectations about money keep growing. Ungratefulness will be the end of this country. That’s what I’m afraid of.”

The rhetoric built on the upper stage of politics and the way actors within the regime repeat it are, of course, not separate from each other. No matter how much the agenda is shifted, the fire in the kitchen, the emptying wallets and insecure living conditions keep forcing themselves to the surface. The government’s efforts to shore itself up lose their meaning to the extent that they cannot cover up this reality.

Under all these conditions, a call of “let’s get to the point” directed at the government in fact points to a single thing. And in that place, on the public’s agenda there are neither hero stories nor growth tales dressed up with numbers. People are thinking about how they will pay their rent, how they will prepare a lunch box for their child and how they will get access to medicine when they fall ill.

The government’s calls for “patience”, “sacrifice” and a “global crisis” find no response in the face of this picture. If we look a little more closely at the realities of life, the picture that has emerged in the very first month of the new year is as follows.

BELOW THE HUNGER THRESHOLD

As the country entered the new year with the minimum wage announced as 28,075 TL, in December 2025 the hunger threshold was announced as 30,143 lira and the poverty threshold as 98,188 lira. The monthly cost of living for a single worker was set at around 31,142 TL, while millions began the year far below even these figures. A sharp rise was observed in the cost of living in the country. According to figures calculated specifically for İstanbul, the cost of living rose by around 49% compared with the previous year.

In this increase, housing and basic consumption items in particular rose above inflation. The situation was similar for pensioners and public employees. While the lowest pension was set at 20,000, salaries and pensions have already been eroded by inflation.

PUBLIC SERVICES ABANDONED TO THE MARKET

In 2026, when the minimum wage has been set below the hunger threshold, co-payment charges taken for healthcare services were announced with a 30% increase, while policies pursued in healthcare under the name of “transformation” are pushing citizens further away, day by day, from quality and free healthcare. Problems in accessing medicines, co-payments, appointment crises and patients forced into private hospitals lay bare the collapse of the system.

In education, privatisation and reactionary policies continue without slowing down. As the loss of quality in state schools deepens, private school fees have risen to levels that are out of reach for broad sections of the public. As the influence of religious sects and communities in education grows, secular and scientific education is being systematically eroded.

A HOLE IN POCKETS

With the first month of the new year, increases in water, natural gas and electricity bills have also begun to show themselves. For a household subscriber using 250 kilowatt-hours, an electricity bill that used to come to 662 TL will be paid as 1,483 TL in 2026.

For 2026, the upper limit for the subscriber connection fee that natural gas distribution companies will apply has been set at 8,066 lira. The additional subscriber connection fee is 7,016 lira per 100 square metres and the connection inspection and approval fee is 4,549 lira for the first 100 metres. The fee for replacing a prepayment meter will be 2,136 lira and the fee for turning the meter on and off will be 206 lira. The internal installation processing fee will vary between 121 lira and 2,776 lira. The decision will come into force from 1 January.

LOOK AT YENİR MARKET!

‘Yenir Markets’, which have been widely talked about recently, have become one of the clearest examples exposing the crisis created by the government, as the economic crisis deepens day by day in the country amid rising inflation and the cost of living. Citizens have had to flock to markets where products close to their expiry date or past their best-before date are sold at much cheaper prices than the market rate. While these markets, which endanger public health in order to provide access to cheap food, continue to operate in four cities including İstanbul, it has been on the agenda that their branches will be increased across the country.

According to a report in Nefes Gazetesi, when you enter the market, an announcement explains the difference between TETT and SKT and says that products whose TETT has passed can be consumed if they have not spoiled. However, the TETT for a large portion of the products on the shelves was months ago and for some products it was almost a year ago. Shoppers try to choose the “least risky” option among goods piled on top of each other.

CHP Eskişehir MP Utku Çakırözer also said yesterday that even products dating back to 2023 were on sale at Yenir Market, which is said to sell products close to their expiry date. Çakırözer, who paid 213 lira for five out-of-date products, said: “In Turkey, students and pensioners now have to shop like this.”

MOTORWAYS AND BRIDGES

Motorways and bridges, which the regime frequently boasts about, have also turned into hell for citizens. Toll fees for motorways and bridges operated by private companies under Public-Private Partnership arrangements moved to a higher tariff from 1 January.

Under the new tariff, the toll for Class 1 vehicles on the Bosphorus (15 July Martyrs) Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet (FSM) Bridge was raised to 59 TL. For two-axle vehicles with an axle spacing of 3.20 metres or more, the fee rose to 75 TL, while it was increased to 168 TL for 3-axle vehicles, 333 TL for 4- and 5-axle vehicles and 440 TL for vehicles with 6 or more axles. For motorcycles, the toll was raised to 25 TL. Since 1 January 2022, two-way tolling has been applied on the FSM and Bosphorus bridges.

On the Osmangazi Bridge, the toll for Class 1 vehicles rose to 995 TL, for Class 2 vehicles to 1,590 TL and for Class 3 vehicles to 1,890 TL. Under the tariff, the fee was set at 2,505 TL for Class 4 vehicles, 3,165 TL for Class 5 vehicles and 695 TL for Class 6 vehicles.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Saray’ın hikâyesini bozan gerçekler, published in BirGün newspaper on January 17, 2026.