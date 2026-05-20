Faith in the peace process has hit rock bottom

Politics Service

As uncertainties surrounding the peace process persist, public support is dwindling day by day. The ruling party’s failure to take any steps towards democratisation has driven public expectations to rock bottom. SAMER Field Research Centre has published a report titled “Nationwide Political Agenda and Voter Trends Survey” following a poll conducted to gauge citizens’ attitudes across Turkey regarding confidence in the process that began in October 2024 and voter trends.

The interviews were conducted between 7 and 10 May 2026 in 18 provinces with 1,995 participants. The survey was carried out to reveal the public’s perceptions regarding peace, dialogue and negotiation processes; the level of trust in the process; the actors deemed responsible; and political preference trends.

According to the report, in response to the question, “Considering the current dialogue discussions, do you think the process could yield positive results?”, 21.8% of respondents answered “Yes”, 26.5% answered “No”, 20.7% answered “Partially”, 14.9% “Undecided”, 12.3% “No opinion”, and 3.8% “No process”. When asked, “If we were to ask you to rate your faith in the ongoing process on a scale of 1 to 5, what score would you give?”, 22.9% answered “I have no faith at all”, 23.2% “I have no faith”, 25.9% “I have little faith”, 16.8% answered “I have faith”, 7.4% answered “I have a lot of faith” and 3.8% answered “There is no such process”.

THE GOVERNMENT IS RESPONSIBLE

Responses to the question, “Which institution or body do you think bears the primary responsibility for ensuring the peace and negotiation process proceeds smoothly?”, reveal that citizens believe the government bears the main responsibility for the process to run smoothly. In response to this question, 40.7% of citizens answered “Government”, 25.9% “Parliament”, 11.2% “Opposition”, 10.3% “Abdullah Öcalan”, 8.1% “PKK”, and 3.8% “There is no such process” respectively.

BAHÇELI’S MESSAGE ON THE PROCESS

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli made statements at the “Great Congress of Turkish Youth” organised by The Nationalist Movement Party Youth Organisations (Ülkü Ocakları). Bahçeli said, “The burden of the great responsibility we have undertaken for the goal of a Turkey free from terrorism rests on our shoulders. This burden is not a political objective; it is the duty to wipe away mothers’ tears, to secure the future of our children, to re-establish brotherhood on this land, and to carry the Turkish nation’s thousand-year-old unity into the future.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sürece güven yere çakıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 20, 2026.